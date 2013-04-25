April 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Occupancy rates in UK university accommodation will be less volatile where it serves established, campus-based universities, or multiple universities, Fitch Ratings says. Such properties are therefore better able to support revenue projections consistent with an investment-grade rating on a private developer and operator's long-term issue exposed to occupancy volumes in the sector.

We think demand for accommodation at "high-status" universities (as measured by league tables, for example) that are campus based or located in major cities and that offer a broad range of courses will be more resilient to any falls in demand. Accommodation linked to or having nomination agreements with newer or less prestigious institutions that have not established themselves in the long-term hierarchy of UK universities, are located in smaller cities or towns, or offer fewer courses, would be likely to experience more volatility in occupancy rates.

Undertakings from universities to prioritise the marketing of the relevant properties, or to limit further development on campus, can also provide support. Falls in demand for university accommodation in the UK may result from growing graduate unemployment, competition from online courses and overseas universities that offer English-language courses, and the recent rise in tuition fees in England and Wales. Total applications for UK university places in autumn 2012 fell 8.7% from the previous year, according to UCAS figures released in January. The fall coincided with a near-trebling in the maximum tuition fees.

However, applications for courses starting in autumn 2013 have bounced back, reflecting continued demand for university education and possibly the fact that students who deferred entry in response to the fee increase are taking up their places a year later. UK universities are now allowed to over-recruit by 3%, and the A-level exam grade threshold at which a limit is set on places for applicants has been lowered, which may help keep demand robust.

Scope for corporate providers to expand remains, as UK universities can only provide beds for around 58% of first year students. Corporate providers only supplied 5% of student accommodation in the 2011/2012 academic year.

The long-term nature of bond issuance in the sector means that transactions exposed to greater occupancy volatility over 25 years or more, to the point where student accommodation might need to be converted to general residential use, would be unlikely to achieve investment-grade ratings.

Transactions where long-term occupancy rates are more predictable and stable may achieve investment grade ratings, depending on financial metrics and debt structure. In addition, a diverse portfolio should be able to absorb more volatility than a single asset, as the overall market for student accommodation appears reasonably robust.