HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 11 (Fitch) The decision by the
People's Bank of China
(PBOC) for a targeted cut in the reserve requirement ratio
(RRR), announced on 9
June, does not fundamentally alter the medium-term outlook for
Chinese banks,
says Fitch Ratings. The cut is a selective easing, reducing the
RRR of qualified
banks by 50bp to facilitate new agricultural loans and lending
to small and
micro enterprises. It does not apply to major banks.
The decision highlights the ongoing challenges Chinese
policymakers face as they
look to slow growth of total credit, yet channel funding to
priority sectors,
while also maintaining sufficient liquidity to avoid a sharp
economic slowdown.
We last affirmed the stable outlook and 'A' Issuer Default
Ratings of China's
five largest state banks in December, when we identified rising
leverage and the
rapid growth of off-balance sheet lending as the key risk focus
for the system
as a whole. While noting that any upgrades of the state banks'
Viability Ratings
(VRs) was unlikely in the immediate future, we highlighted that
ratings would be
supported if : 1) there was a more manageable/sustainable pace
of credit growth
(i.e. a convergence of credit growth with nominal GDP growth),
2) reduced
off-balance sheet activities (or greater transparency
surrounding them), 3)
improved loss-absorption capacity, and 4) stronger deposit
funding and
liquidity. Beyond the large state banks, these risks were the
principal factors
contributing to our VR downgrades for five Chinese banks over
the course of
2013.
Data through 1Q14, including earnings results from the country's
largest banks,
confirm that these risks continue to raise significant
uncertainties.
Loan growth, at an average of just over 13% yoy for major banks
in the first
quarter, continued to outstrip that of nominal GDP, confirming
our expectation
that deleveraging was unlikely in 2014 and that the credit/GDP
ratio will
continue to grow through the forecast period. Furthermore, 1Q
data on trust
assets continued to show double-digit growth, indicating ongoing
accumulation of
off-balance sheet lending.
Non-loan credit (including trust and wealth management products)
is particularly
substantial among mid-tier lenders, accounting for between
30%-40% of total
assets. This is partly reflected in their relatively lower VRs
of 'b+' versus
the less-directly exposed large banks which are rated in the
'bb' category.
Chinese banks' exposures to the property sector, while not
excessive by
international standards, are still substantial and a principle
source of risk in
an environment of tightening liquidity. Property development and
mortgages
reportedly account for over 20% of the loans of the banks
covered by Fitch. But
total exposure could be higher, considering the risk of
mis-classification of
loans and exposures that may reside off-balance sheet.
Indeed, the "shadow banking" sector has been an important source
of funding for
smaller or weaker property development companies. The property
market has
already shown signs of weakness amid liquidity tightening by the
PBOC in 2013. A
collapse in prices is not a core scenario, while the scale of
exposure amid a
slowdown is a significant macro risk.
Notably, equity markets continue to heavily discount the
sustainability of both
Chinese banks' growth rates and their underlying book values -
despite the banks
reporting what appear to be solid earnings in 1Q14. Current
valuations are
making it difficult for banks to raise common equity to support
growth and
absorb higher credit costs. This, in turn, may encourage banks
to tap
alternative forms of capital, such as preferred stock and
subordinated debt,
over the remainder of 2014.
