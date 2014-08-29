(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 29 (Fitch) The likely failure of Telecom Italia's
bid for Global
Village Telecom in Brazil leaves the door open for Grupo Oi to
make an offer for
the Italian group's stake in TIM Participacoes, Fitch Ratings
says. This would
reduce Telecom Italia's leverage, which is stretched for the
current rating, and
would cut the number of major Brazilian mobile operators from
four to three,
lessening competition.
Telecom Italia earlier this week offered to buy GVT in a cash
and shares deal
with an enterprise value of around EUR7bn, but at the same time
Oi said it had
hired an investment bank to examine the possibility of buying
Telecom Italia's
TIM stake. GVT's owner Vivendi has subsequently opted to enter
into exclusive
negotiations with Telefonica over an offer with an enterprise
value of
EUR7.45bn.
TIM remains a strategic asset for Telecom Italia. But we
estimate that selling
it would, depending on the price achieved, cut leverage on a net
debt to EBITDA
basis by 0.2-0.4x. Leverage excluding the group's stake in
Telecom Argentina,
which it already plans to sell, was 2.9x at the end of 2013 and
is likely to
increase further by the end of this year due to falling EBITDA
and weak free
cash flow. A sale of TIM might therefore ease near-term pressure
given the
Negative Outlook on Telecom Italia's 'BBB-' rating. Underlying
cash flow would
nonetheless need to improve before the company was considered to
have a stable
credit profile.
The industry consolidation by the sale of TIM, the second
largest mobile
operator in Brazil, would lead to reduced competition, which
could counter the
impact of a slowing economy and higher-than-expected cuts to
mobile termination
rates. It also, however, increases the risk that regulators will
block the deal
or impose other restrictions. Oi's market position and
competitiveness could
improve, but its financial profile may come under pressure
depending on the deal
structure and the company's financing plan.
Contact:
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Giovanni Reichenbach
Associate Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1255
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
