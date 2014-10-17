(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Old Mutual plc's
(Old Mutual)
ratings are not affected by the group's announcement today that
it is to acquire
Quilter Cheviot (Quilter), a leading UK discretionary fund
manager, for a total
consideration of up to GBP585m.
Fitch does not expect any material adverse impact on Old
Mutual's financial
leverage, capitalisation or cash. The total purchase
consideration consists of
GBP543m in cash and the balance in deferred and contingent
equity consideration
to management shareholders. The cash consideration is to be
funded entirely with
excess cash on Old Mutual's balance sheet, which includes the
proceeds from the
recent IPO of the US asset management business and disposals of
non-core
European operations.
Given the source of funding, the amount of gross debt remains
unchanged and
there is only a fairly small change expected in the net cash
balance. On a
pro-forma basis, the group's Financial Groups Directive solvency
coverage ratio
at end-1H14 would have fallen to 150% from 161%.
Fitch believes the proposed acquisition is in line with the
group's strategy of
building its retail investment business in the UK and developing
its wealth and
asset management business. Quilter had GBP16.2bn of assets under
management at
end-3Q14, the bulk of which is managed on a discretionary basis,
and it ranks
among the 'top five' discretionary fund managers in the UK. The
main downside is
execution risk associated with any significant acquisition, but
the agency
believes Old Mutual has the capability to control and manage
this risk.
The acquisition of Quilter will increase the proportion of
earnings from the UK
and improve diversification, although the bulk of the group's
operating earnings
(around 75% currently) will still continue to come from South
Africa. The
contribution of Quilter's earnings will also have a positive
impact on hard
currency interest cover (4.2x in 2013), which Fitch views as an
important rating
driver for Old Mutual.
Quilter's earnings on an EBITDA basis for 1H14 were GBP22m,
compared with
pre-tax adjusted operating profit (AOP) of GBP120m for the Old
Mutual Wealth
division and AOP of GBP761m for the Old Mutual group as a whole.
The acquisition is expected to complete in 1Q15, subject to
customary regulatory
approvals.
