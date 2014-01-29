(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 29 (Fitch) A takeover of cable operator Ono by
either Vodafone
or Liberty Global could intensify competition in the Spanish
telecom market,
adding to the pressure on incumbent Telefonica, Fitch Ratings
says. A sale to
Vodafone would have the potential to be most disruptive to the
status quo by
accelerating the take-up of bundled fixed-line and mobile
services.
These bundled, or convergent, services have proved popular with
price-sensitive
Spanish customers and help operators protect themselves against
subscriber
losses by improving customer loyalty. Telefonica launched its
Fusion package in
4Q12 and had signed up nearly 2.6 million customers by the end
of September
2013, while Ono nearly tripled the number of customers that
subscribe to both
fixed and mobile services in a similar period.
But Ono only offers mobile services to the 1.9 million customers
who already
have a fixed line with the company, limiting the competitive
threat it poses to
Telefonica. A takeover by Vodafone, which has 14 million mobile
customers in
Spain, would create significant new cross-selling opportunities.
Liberty Global does not have an existing mobile or fixed
customer base in Spain,
so it wouldnâ€™t have the immediate cross-selling opportunities.
But the company
has a lot of experience in providing convergent services by
buying wholesale
access to other operatorsâ€™ mobile networks. Its Virgin Media
and Telenet
businesses in the UK and Belgium are among the more advanced
providers in Europe
and it also has significant experience running fibre broadband
networks.
Telefonica has already announced plans to expand its fibre
network to cover
eight million homes by the end of 2015, from 3.5 million at the
end of 2013. A
takeover of Ono would make achieving this target even more
important for the
group in order to defend its market share and expand its
convergent services
offering.
Irrespective of a deal, high unemployment and weak consumer
confidence in Spain
are likely to maintain pressure on domestic revenue at
Telefonica. However,
management have taken decisive action to preserve cash and
restructure
operations, which has significantly reduced risks around
refinancing and the
companyâ€™s ability to reduce leverage.
Fitch has no specific information about a potential deal, but
media reports
indicate both Vodafone and Liberty Global have approached Ono
shareholders about
a possible bid.
Contact:
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Mike Dunning
Managing Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1178
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel:
+34 93 323
8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.