(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch says that there is no
immediate rating
impact on Peugeot SA (PSA, 'BB+'/Stable) from the acquisition of
General Motors
Company's (GM, 'BBB-'/Positive) Opel subsidiary and GM
Financial's European
operations for EUR1.3bn and EUR0.9bn, respectively. The
financial services
business will be acquired jointly by PSA and BNP Paribas. We
believe that this
transaction will be moderately positive for PSA in the medium
term but will not
fundamentally change the group's business profile in the near
term. Upward
pressure on the rating could come from the creation of a
positive track record
in restructuring Opel and boosting the group's profitability and
cash
generation, which could offset PSA's remaining relative
weaknesses from an
operating perspective.
We believe that the transaction is structured in such a way that
it will not
have a major negative impact on PSA's financial profile, notably
its leverage.
PSA will finance the EUR1.8bn deal through its existing cash
balance and
EUR0.65bn in warrants with a nine-year maturity and exercisable
after five
years. These warrants have neither governance rights nor voting
rights and GM
has committed to sell the shares within 35 days of exercising
the warrants. In
addition, Opel's European and UK large pension plans will remain
with GM with
the exception of plans covering active employees in Germany that
will be
transferred to PSA, albeit funded by GM.
PSA's financial structure has strengthened substantially over
the past couple of
years, with funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage
improving to
negative 0.2x at end-2016 from 0.2x at end-2015 and 1.6x at
end-2014, This
provides headroom within the rating and we believe the group can
shoulder this
transaction without putting any significant strain on credit
metrics. PSA
reported EUR11.4bn in gross cash and liquidity from its
industrial operations at
end-2016, after Fitch's adjustments for operational cash. On a
pro-forma basis,
Fitch estimates the net impact from the Opel transaction on
PSA's FFO adjusted
net leverage to be about 0.2x.
The acquisition of Opel will further reinforce PSA's strong
positions in Europe.
The group will recover its position as the second-largest
manufacturer in Europe
behind Volkswagen and will bring PSA market leadership of the
lucrative light
commercial vehicles segment. The European sales of Opel and PSA
are
complementary and this transaction will reduce the group's
exposure to France
and south European markets, while gaining exposure to Germany
and the UK where
Opel has solid market shares. In addition, PSA acquires a
production base in the
UK and improves its natural hedge in case of a hard Brexit
scenario.
However, it will also increase PSA's geographical concentration
in Europe. We
estimate that the group will derive more than 70% of its unit
sales from Europe,
compared with about 60% currently. A cyclical downturn in the
region could have
a larger impact on the combined group's sales in spite of the
different dynamics
of the various European markets. The combined group will also
remain focused on
the small to medium mass-market segments where competition and
pricing pressure
are the fiercest. Despite its gradual improvement in recent
years, and similar
to PSA, Opel has had limited success in the D-segment and above.
On the positive
side, we expect PSA to gain access to Opel's electric vehicle
technology in
which the latter is already well advanced.
From an operating standpoint, we expect this acquisition to
further boost the
synergies already created between both entities. PSA has
identified annual
synergies of EUR1.7bn in the areas of purchasing, administrative
costs, R&D,
investment and manufacturing as well as EUR1.2bn in
working-capital
optimisation. We believe that PSA's experience in working with
Opel lends
credibility to its assumptions on integrating the different
entities and
increasing profitability. In particular, Opel and PSA have a
solid track record
in working together as the two companies are cooperating to
launch three models
together as well as a joint purchasing organisation. PSA's
excellent record in
rejuvenating its product offering and streamlining its cost
structure to boost
earnings and cash generation is another strongly positive
factor.
Nonetheless, the timeframe to successfully execute this
transaction remains an
area of uncertainty as restructuring Opel and extracting the
expected synergies
could take time and effort, notwithstanding regulatory approvals
to complete the
acquisition. We also expect some of the most significant cost
savings to be
gradual and accrue when Opel's existing models reach the end of
their useful
lives and are integrated into PSA's common platforms. In
addition, we expect
some restructuring costs to burden earnings in the short term.
Contact:
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8411
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Av. Diagonal 601
08028 Barcelona
Thomas Corcoran
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1231
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
