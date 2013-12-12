(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: Chilean Insurance
Sector (Low
Growth and Volatile Net Income Are Expected to Continue)
here
SANTIAGO, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its
2014 Outlook
report for the Chilean Insurance Sector. According to the
report, the Chilean
insurance sector outlook remains stable, and indicates that
Fitch is highly
likely to affirm the ratings of Chilean insurance companies in
2014, barring any
unexpected events.
The Chilean insurance industry is mature in a regional context.
Despite the low
dynamism expected for Chile's macroeconomic performance in 2014,
Fitch believes
that the insurance industry has the ability to adequately
navigate in a more
challenging environment.
Fitch estimates gross written premiums (GWP) growth of around 5%
(real)for
fiscal 2013. This limited growth trend will continue in 2014,
with a foreseeable
rise of about 5.0% - 5.5%. While Fitch expects a tariff
enhancement on the
country's insurance industry's main business lines, the
persistence of limited
growth will be mainly influenced by a limited economic dynamism
in the country.
Chile's insurance environment will remain highly competitive and
in a mature
stage. Fitch estimates that GWP mix will remain stable for the
short term,
divided into two-thirds for life and one-third for non-life GWP,
respectively.
The Chilean insurance industry's net income reached CLP189,976
million (USD377
million) as of September 2013, mainly boosted by the life
insurance segment.
Although profitability ratios as of September 2013 could be
perceived as
uncompetitive compared with regional peers (ROAA of 0.9% and
ROAE 8.0%,
annualized), the industry's net income historically has shown
volatility as well
as wide dispersion of profitability ratios between entities.
Fitch believes that Chilean insurance companies have strong
reinsurance
protection for natural disasters, including earthquakes and
tsunamis, and will
not undermine the entities' solvency. Earthquakes represent the
biggest
catastrophe exposure for Chilean non-life insurance entities;
however, 27F
earthquake in 2010 was a strong stress test for the Chilean
insurance industry,
which was successfully passed.
Chilean insurers are adapting to a number of new initiatives
introduced since
2006. This is in line with Fitch's expectations and there is no
significant
implication on credit ratings in the near term.
Contact:
Rodrigo Salas
Senior Director
+(562)-2499-3300
Fitch Chile Clasificadora de Riesgo Ltda.
Alcantara 200, Of. 202, Las Condes
Santiago, Chile
Carolina Alvarez
Director
+(562)-2499-3300
Santiago Recalde
Associate Director
+(562)-2499-3300
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended' (Sept. 05, 2013).
