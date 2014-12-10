(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: French Life Market here PARIS, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says its outlook for the French life insurance sector remains negative in 2015 due to a difficult operating environment. However, the rating outlook for the French life sector is stable, reflecting the material proportion of company ratings which are on Stable Outlook. Fitch believes low interest rates and a still unfavourable business mix will continue to affect French life insurers' profitability and solvency in 2015. Margins on euro-denominated products are weak, mainly due to a very low interest rate environment, which should lead the majority of life insurers to further reduce returns offered to policyholders. The business mix is still unfavourable as the sales of unit-linked policies, while increasing, remain limited. Capital adequacy is also being affected by volatile financial markets, although 2014 year-end figures should be supported by solid unrealised capital gains on both government and corporate bonds and the resilient valuation of real estate assets. When excluding unrealised capital gains, which are inherently volatile, the solvency of most insurers remains constrained. The sector outlook could be revised to stable if higher asset returns, especially interest rates, allow insurers to rebuild margins and, as such, possibly improve retained earnings. As part of its forthcoming series of insurance events, Fitch will be in Paris on 21 January 2015. Marc-Philippe Juilliard, Senior Director in Fitch's insurance team will speak on French life and non-life insurance, and there will be a number of presentations on other topics, including Fitch's capital analysis, Solvency II, global regulation and global reinsurance, hosted by senior members of Fitch's insurance team. The report "2015 Outlook: French Life Insurance " is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Marc-Philippe Juilliard Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 37 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Amelie Hibos Analyst +33 1 44 29 91 78 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.