(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
, December 09 (Fitch) Spanish banks have improved their
balance sheets,
made good progress in restructuring and there are signs of asset
quality
stabilisation, helped by the improved domestic economy, Fitch
Ratings says.
These factors drive our stable outlook for the sector, even
though the banks
still face challenges to reduce the large stock of problem
assets, improve core
profitability and reinforce loss-absorbing buffers.
Asset quality should benefit from Spain's economic recovery,
decreasing (albeit
still very high) unemployment and signs of stabilising housing
and real estate
prices. The performance of the Spanish economy has bucked the
trend in the
eurozone and we revised up our GDP forecast for 2015 to 1.7% and
2016 to 1.9%.
But large amounts of legacy problem assets still will weigh on
banks' asset
quality.
We expect the non-performing loan ratio to level off in 2015, as
new entries
reduce and recoveries increase. Write-offs, further asset
foreclosures at some
banks, and the slowdown in loan deleveraging will also help.
Unreserved problem
assets remain high relative to capital at some banks and
reducing these assets
will remain challenging and a key factor for ratings.
Lower impairment charges should support modest earnings
improvements in 2015,
together with lower funding costs as banks have reduced funding
needs and market
sentiment toward Spain has improved. Restructuring benefits
should continue to
flow through. These should help mitigate negative earnings
pressures from
ultra-low interest rates, subdued lending growth and the lower
carry-trade
revenues at some banks, but margins and profitability will
remain low.
Capital was also boosted ahead of the ECB's comprehensive
assessment, enabling
the Spanish banks to pass the reviews without capital shortfalls
that required
further capital raising. The Spanish banks were among those with
the lowest
capital impacts arising from the asset quality review, in part
thanks to the
high level of scrutiny they have been subject to since the onset
of the banking
crisis. We expect the sector to continue to reinforce
loss-absorbing buffers
through retained earnings, and the issuance of hybrid
instruments (mostly at
larger banks).
For more details on our expectations for Spanish banks, see
"2015 Outlook:
Spanish Banks", published today at www.fitchratings.com.
