(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Spanish Banks here LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Spanish banks have improved their balance sheets, made good progress in restructuring and there are signs of asset quality stabilisation, helped by the improved domestic economy, Fitch Ratings says. These factors drive our stable outlook for the sector, even though the banks still face challenges to reduce the large stock of problem assets, improve core profitability and reinforce loss-absorbing buffers. Asset quality should benefit from Spain's economic recovery, decreasing (albeit still very high) unemployment and signs of stabilising housing and real estate prices. The performance of the Spanish economy has bucked the trend in the eurozone and we revised up our GDP forecast for 2015 to 1.7% and 2016 to 1.9%. But large amounts of legacy problem assets still will weigh on banks' asset quality. We expect the non-performing loan ratio to level off in 2015, as new entries reduce and recoveries increase. Write-offs, further asset foreclosures at some banks, and the slowdown in loan deleveraging will also help. Unreserved problem assets remain high relative to capital at some banks and reducing these assets will remain challenging and a key factor for ratings. Lower impairment charges should support modest earnings improvements in 2015, together with lower funding costs as banks have reduced funding needs and market sentiment toward Spain has improved. Restructuring benefits should continue to flow through. These should help mitigate negative earnings pressures from ultra-low interest rates, subdued lending growth and the lower carry-trade revenues at some banks, but margins and profitability will remain low. Capital was also boosted ahead of the ECB's comprehensive assessment, enabling the Spanish banks to pass the reviews without capital shortfalls that required further capital raising. The Spanish banks were among those with the lowest capital impacts arising from the asset quality review, in part thanks to the high level of scrutiny they have been subject to since the onset of the banking crisis. We expect the sector to continue to reinforce loss-absorbing buffers through retained earnings, and the issuance of hybrid instruments (mostly at larger banks). For more details on our expectations for Spanish banks, see "2015 Outlook: Spanish Banks", published today at www.fitchratings.com.