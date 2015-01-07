(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Mexican Insurance Sector (Challenging Environment; Significant Changes) here SAN SALVADOR, January 07 (Fitch) Adequate performance in the short and medium term augur for a stable outlook for the Mexican insurance sector this year, according to Fitch Ratings in a new report. Fitch expects growth of the Mexican insurance and surety sectors to be around 6% and 8%, respectively, in nominal terms. In addition, Fitch expects growth in the economy as a whole of 3.6% in 2015. That said, challenges persist for the sector. The combined ratio of the whole insurance industry could increase this year due to pricing flexibility, high-impact catastrophic events, costs associated with the implementation of the new regulatory framework and, to a lesser extent, remaining claims from hurricane Odile. Fitch would review the sector's outlook if capitalization levels grow. Fitch will also monitor increases in operational costs and changes in economic balance sheets related to the implementation of the new regulatory framework. This publication is based on public information disclosed by National Insurance and Surety Commission and also from data owned by the rating agency regarding the sector; the inform analyzes the perspectives regarding growth, profitability, capitalization, given ratings and regulatory changes. '2015 Outlook: Mexican Insurance Sector' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' and 'www.fitchratings.mx.' or by clicking on the above link. Contact: Eduardo Recinos Senior Director +503 2116 6606 Fitch Ratings, Edificio Plaza Cristal 3er. Nivel San Salvador, El Salvador Milena Carrizosa Director +57 1 326 9999 Eugenia Mart?nez Associate Director + 52 81 83999155 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.