(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Mexican Insurance
Sector
(Challenging Environment; Significant Changes)
here
SAN SALVADOR, January 07 (Fitch) Adequate performance in the
short and medium
term augur for a stable outlook for the Mexican insurance sector
this year,
according to Fitch Ratings in a new report.
Fitch expects growth of the Mexican insurance and surety sectors
to be around 6%
and 8%, respectively, in nominal terms. In addition, Fitch
expects growth in the
economy as a whole of 3.6% in 2015.
That said, challenges persist for the sector. The combined ratio
of the whole
insurance industry could increase this year due to pricing
flexibility,
high-impact catastrophic events, costs associated with the
implementation of the
new regulatory framework and, to a lesser extent, remaining
claims from
hurricane Odile.
Fitch would review the sector's outlook if capitalization levels
grow. Fitch
will also monitor increases in operational costs and changes in
economic balance
sheets related to the implementation of the new regulatory
framework.
This publication is based on public information disclosed by
National Insurance
and Surety Commission and also from data owned by the rating
agency regarding
the sector; the inform analyzes the perspectives regarding
growth,
profitability, capitalization, given ratings and regulatory
changes.
'2015 Outlook: Mexican Insurance Sector' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'
and 'www.fitchratings.mx.' or by clicking on the above link.
Contact:
Eduardo Recinos
Senior Director
+503 2116 6606
Fitch Ratings, Edificio Plaza Cristal 3er. Nivel San Salvador,
El Salvador
Milena Carrizosa
Director
+57 1 326 9999
Eugenia Mart?nez
Associate Director
+ 52 81 83999155
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.