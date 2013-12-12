(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' says in a
new report that
its Rating Outlook for the New Zealand insurance sector remains
Stable. The
Sector Outlook, an indicator of fundamental trends, is also
Stable. The agency
believes New Zealand's insurance companies are well placed
heading into 2014
despite some pressures, and does not foresee a significant
number of rating
changes over the next 12-24 months.
There have been a number of regulatory changes in New Zealand
that have
benefited the overall credit profile of the insurance sector,
including
licensing requirements incorporating risk-based capital
requirements;
fit-and-proper person requirements for directors and senior
management; and the
requirement to formally identify and document risk management
frameworks.
Fitch expects earnings for the life and non-life sectors to
continue to diverge
in 2014. The loss of significant tax concessions and competition
has driven down
the profitability of the New Zealand life sector, although
investment returns
have held up quite well. In the non-life sector, the agency has
seen stronger
earnings coming through from premium rate increases and the
stabilisation of
Christchurch earthquake claims reserves.
Reinsurance capacity is vital for the New Zealand insurance
sector and wider
economy as the Christchurch earthquake showed, and it remains
available for the
industry. Moreover, reinsurance recoveries currently provide the
New Zealand
economy with an extremely large and externally funded economic
stimulus that is
expected to equate to around 15% of GDP over the next five
years.
Fitch expects New Zealand insurers to maintain their
conservative approach to
investments in 2014, with investment portfolios that are heavily
weighted
towards highly rated cash and fixed-income securities.
Government bond rates
have been rising, which will support higher investment yields,
and reduce the
likelihood of a larger allocation towards growth assets or lower
quality
fixed-income securities.
The Stable Sector Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the
market will be
supported by New Zealand's robust economic performance.
Moreover, as New Zealand
insurers are subsidiaries of larger - mainly Australian -
insurance or financial
institution groups, the performance of the Australian economy
could factor into
the Outlook. A change in the credit profile of the group could
ultimately impact
the credit profile of the New Zealand insurance entity.
The new risk-based capital requirements could also have a
positive impact by
strengthening capital ratios. This may occur through insurers
electing to
eliminate more risky and more capital intensive exposures or
through an increase
in absolute levels of capital.
The report, '2014 Outlook: New Zealand Insurance', is available
at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
