(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2013 Midyear Outlook: U.S. Equity
REITs
here
NEW YORK, June 04 (Fitch) U.S. equity REITs figure to ride a
continued wave of
steady momentum for the remainder of this year, according to
Fitch Ratings in
its mid-year outlook report.
Fitch is maintaining its stable outlook for U.S. equity REITs
thanks largely to
continued good liquidity. 'Accessing senior debt and preferred
stock will
continue to come very cheap for equity REITs,' said Managing
Director and group
head Steven Marks.
Fundamentals will also be solid across most asset classes, with
multifamily
REITs driving the trend. The lone outlier remains office REITs,
namely those
with significant presence in suburban markets where job growth
remains muted.
Leverage for the REIT sector remains high (albeit manageable)
and not likely to
come down for the foreseeable future. 'Equity REITs will
continue to use
proceeds from equity offerings for acquisitions and other growth
opportunities,
though not at the expense of adding dramatically higher amounts
of debt,' said
Marks.
This makes an Outlook revision unlikely for equity REITs heading
into next year.
Fitch's '2013 Midyear Outlook: U.S. Equity REITs' is available
at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link.
Contact:
Steven Marks
+1 212 908-9161
Fitch Ratings, Inc., One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
