Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2013 Midyear Outlook: U.S. Equity REITs here NEW YORK, June 04 (Fitch) U.S. equity REITs figure to ride a continued wave of steady momentum for the remainder of this year, according to Fitch Ratings in its mid-year outlook report. Fitch is maintaining its stable outlook for U.S. equity REITs thanks largely to continued good liquidity. 'Accessing senior debt and preferred stock will continue to come very cheap for equity REITs,' said Managing Director and group head Steven Marks. Fundamentals will also be solid across most asset classes, with multifamily REITs driving the trend. The lone outlier remains office REITs, namely those with significant presence in suburban markets where job growth remains muted. Leverage for the REIT sector remains high (albeit manageable) and not likely to come down for the foreseeable future. 'Equity REITs will continue to use proceeds from equity offerings for acquisitions and other growth opportunities, though not at the expense of adding dramatically higher amounts of debt,' said Marks. This makes an Outlook revision unlikely for equity REITs heading into next year. Fitch's '2013 Midyear Outlook: U.S. Equity REITs' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link.