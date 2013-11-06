(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings says more than half of its rated Japanese CMBS underlying loans defaulted over the past five years, although most of the notes previously rated 'AAAsf' have been paid in full.

In a special report published today, Fitch says 55% of the underlying loans in its rated Japanese CMBS defaulted from September 2008 to September 2013. This was due to downsizing of the operations of foreign securitised lenders, falling real estate prices, and general lack of refinancing opportunities. A total of 87% of the defaulted loans defaulted at maturity. Payment defaults before maturity were limited because the collateral generated enough cash flow to pay loan interest.

Because of the high loan default rate and a significant decline in real estate prices, Fitch regards the Japanese CMBS environment from 2008-2013 to be equivalent to a 'BBB' stress.

The majority of notes rated 'AAAsf' at September 2008 have been paid in full and Fitch expects no losses for remaining notes previously rated 'AAAsf'. This is partly because most transactions have been repaid sequentially and are effectively controlled by the most senior noteholders.

Defaults of notes that were previously highly rated are primarily attributed to idiosyncratic factors and in contrast, low or non-investment grade notes were more impacted by the cyclicality of the real estate market.

A total of 21 CMBS transactions experienced a principal loss on their rated notes. However, loss amounts were small compared with their original note issue amount, except for some cases with atypical properties. The loss ratio on CMBS transactions subject to write-down averaged 8%.

There has been no clear evidence that a conventional two-year tail period in Japanese CMBS is too short. To date, there were no defaulted loans whose properties remained unsold at the legal final maturity. No clear relationship between length of workout period and sales value has been observed. The average workout period of the 63 defaulted but fully recovered loans was less than 10 months.

