(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SEOUL, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Panasonic
Corporation's
(Panasonic, BB/Negative) on-going restructuring effort will
continue to
contribute to the improvement of its financial profile in the
financial year
ending March 2014 (FYE14). However, the agency believes that any
significant
turnaround in the company's struggling TV/panel business is
unlikely and
currency benefits by themselves will not bail the company out of
its
difficulties.
The weaker Japanese yen will only be modestly positive for the
company's
profitability, despite Panasonic generating close to 50% of
revenue abroad. This
is because the benefits of a cheaper yen are offset by foreign
currency costs of
its overseas manufacturing plants, mainly in China,
particularly as some of
these products are imported to be sold back in Japan. The
company forecasts that
the weaker yen will only add JPY5bn EBIT contribution in FYE14
(FYE13: JPY3bn).
Fitch believes that weak demand will continue to threaten
Panasonic's efforts to
turn around the TV/panel business segment in FYE14. In addition,
company will
struggle to catch up with Korean rivals in product
competitiveness due to a lack
of investment as it continues its lengthy restructuring. For
FYE13, the
company's audio, visual, and communication (AVC) network
division recorded an
EBIT loss of 1.7% as sales of LCD and plasma TVs declined by 3%
and 49% yoy,
respectively. In Fitch's opinion, the company's overall EBIT
margin target of
3.5% in FYE14 will be a challenge, due to weak demand and
intense competition.
Further Panasonic's net debt reduction may be short-lived
without a proven
ability to generate consistent cash flow from operations (CFO)
from product
sales; improved cash flow in FYE13 was largely driven by asset
sales. The
company's continued recovery in the financial profile over the
medium- to
long-term will hinge on its ability to improve operational
fundamentals in its
core businesses.
Fitch may downgrade the ratings if Panasonic's FFO-adjusted
leverage rises above
4.5x with its EBIT margin falling below 2% on a sustained basis.
However, Fitch
will consider revising the Outlook to Stable if leverage falls
below 4x and EBIT
margin improves above 2.5% on a sustained basis.
In FYE13, Panasonic was able to reduce its net debt by JPY319bn
to JPY645bn due
to improved CFO to JPY339bn (FY12: 2bn), and proceeds from asset
sales amounting
to JPY342bn. Fitch estimates funds flow from operations
(FFO)-adjusted leverage
to have improved below 4x at FYE13 from 14x at FYE12. EBIT
margin improved to
2.2% from 0.6% during the same period.
