(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed its peer
review for three
private sector banks and their related entities as well as one
state-owned bank
in the Dominican Republic. The rating actions are listed at the
end of this
commentary.
The four banks included in this peer review are among the
largest banks in their
market and had assets between USD7.2 billion and USD1.2 billion,
with operations
primarily in the Dominican Republic. The Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) of Banco
Popular Dominicano (BPD) and Banco BHD S.A.(BHD) and Banco de
Reservas de la
Republica Dominicana, Banco de Servicios Multiples (BANRESERVAS)
are driven by
their Viability Ratings (VRs), or stand-alone intrinsic
financial strengths.
Banco Multiple Leon's (BML) IDRs factor in potential
extraordinary institutional
support.
Based on 2013 financial statements, asset quality indicators
remained stable or
improved at all the banks covered in this review, driven by
moderate loan growth
and a strengthening local economy. However, asset quality
indicators at
Dominican banks were weaker than international peers (emerging
market
commercial/universal banks with a 'b' category VR). Given better
economic
conditions in the Dominican Republic, Fitch believes asset
quality indicator
trends will be sustained in 2014.
While BML's profitability declined, it remained flat at the
other private sector
banks in 2013. Asset growth and better efficiency increased
BANRESERVAS'
profitability during this same period. Fitch expects a stronger
domestic economy
to strengthen the banks' financial performance over the next
year due to
accelerating growth and improvements in loan quality.
Fitch's preferred measure of capitalization is its Fitch Core
Capital/Weighted
Risks ratio. However, in light of the banks' material exposure
to the
sovereign, banks' tangible common equity/total assets ratios
were used for
comparison purposes.
By this measure, BHD had the strongest capitalization, while
BANRESERVAS had the
weakest among large Dominican banks at year-end 2013 (YE2013).
BHD's
capitalization was in line with domestic peers and exceeded that
of similarly
rated peers at YE2013. By contrast, BPD, BML and BANRESERVAS all
had weaker
capitalization than both the system average and international
peers. However,
even with accelerating asset growth Fitch expects bank
capitalization to remain
stable or improve in 2014 as internal capital generation
increases.
As is common to other emerging market banks, all of the
Dominican banks included
in this review have a large negative mismatch between short-term
assets and
liabilities. A high proportion of these banks' securities
holdings were issued
by the Dominican government. Fitch notes these can be of limited
liquidity in a
stress scenario, given the shallow domestic debt market. This
contractual
maturity gap is somewhat mitigated by high deposit reserve
requirements, deposit
stability at the largest banks, and the availability of credit
lines from other
financial institutions.
The rating actions below follow a periodic review of these four
banks. Fitch
will publish the main findings of this review in a report 'Peer
Review:
Dominican Banks', which will be available at
www.fitchratings.com. Fitch
concludes that the large Dominican banks are well positioned to
take advantage
of the local economy's accelerating growth.
For further details on the particular key rating factors and
rating
sensitivities of each of these entities, as well as for
regulatory information,
please view individual rating action commentaries, published
today and available
in Fitch's websites at www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchca.com.
The international and national ratings affirmed as part of this
peer review were
as follows:
BPD
--Long-term National rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(dom)'.
--Long-term National subordinated debt at 'A+(dom)'
BHD
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDR at 'B'; Stable
Outlook;
--Foreign and local currency short term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'b';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--Long-term National rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(dom)'.
BML
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDR at 'B'; Stable
Outlook;
--Foreign and local currency short term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'b-';
--Support at '4';
--Long-term National rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(dom)';
--Long-term National subordinated debt at 'A+(dom)'.
BANRESERVAS
--Foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'b';
--Support Rating at '4';
--Support Floor at 'B';
--Long-term subordinated notes at 'B-';
--National long-term rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Stable Outlook;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(dom)'.
In addition, Fitch has affirmed the banks' related entities
ratings as follow:
Popular Bank Ltd. Inc y Subsidiaria (Popular Bank)
--Long-term national rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1+(dom)';
--Long-term national rating at 'BB+(pan)'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term national rating at 'B(pan)'.
BHD International Bank (Panama):
--Long-term National rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(dom)'.
BHD Valores Puesto de Bolsa SA:
--Long-term National rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(dom)';
--Short-term National senior unsecured debt rating at
'F1+(dom)'.
Valores Leon S.A:
--Long-term National rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(dom)';
--Long-term National senior unsecured debt rating at 'AA-(dom)'.
Contact:
Theresa Paiz Fredel (Primary Analyst for BPD, BHD, BML,
Banreservas)
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Larisa Arteaga (Primary Analyst for BHDIB, BHD Valores, VL)
Director
+1-809-563-2481
Sergio Pena (Primary Analyst for Popular Bank)
Associate Director
+571-326-9999
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'2014 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic
(Dec. 16, 2013);
--'Fitch Affirms Dominican Republic's Ratings at 'B'; Outlook
Stable; (Nov. 26,
2013).
