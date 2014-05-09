(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings held a peer review for
the international
and national scale ratings of 10 government related financial
institutions in
Mexico. The rating actions are listed at the end of this
commentary.
The ratings of Nafin, Bancomext, Banobras, SHF and Banjercito,
reflect the high
probability that these banks would receive support from the
Mexican federal
government if needed, according to an explicit guarantee stated
in their
respective organic laws. The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
Nafin, Bancomext
and Banobras are aligned with the sovereign ratings, while the
highest national
scale ratings of all of them are explained by the aforementioned
guarantee.
The ratings of Infonavit, IPAB, Infonacot and FEFA; reflect the
implicit
sovereign support on behalf of the federal government these
entities would
receive if required, given the key role each entity has in the
local financial
sector and their high importance for the government's policies
and social
development goals. Although these institutes are not explicitly
guaranteed by
the Mexican federal government, Fitch considers that the
propensity of the
sovereign to provide support is strong.
The ratings of Fifomi reflect the reasonable propensity from the
sovereign to
provide support if required. The strategic importance of Fifomi
for the
sovereign is limited in relation to other government financial
entities, given
its lower systemic relevance. The federal government do not
explicitly
guarantees Fifomi, which limits its propensity to provide
support if needed.
For further details on the particular key rating factors and
rating
sensitivities of each of these entities, as well as for
regulatory information,
please view individual rating action commentaries, published
today and available
in Fitch's websites at www.fitchratings.com and
www.fitchratings.mx.
The international and national ratings affirmed as part of this
peer review are
the following:
Nacional Financiera, S.N.C. (Nafin):
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'A-';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Support rating at '2';
--Support rating floor at 'BBB+';
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--Local senior unsecured debt issues at 'AAA(mex)'.
Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior, S.N.C. (Bancomext):
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'A-';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Support rating at '2';
--Support rating floor at 'BBB+';
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--Local senior unsecured debt issues at 'AAA(mex)'.
Banco Nacional de Obras y Servicios Publicos, S.N.C. (Banobras):
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'A-';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Support rating at '2';
--Support rating floor at 'BBB+';
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--Local senior unsecured debt issues at 'AAA(mex)'.
Instituto para la Proteccion al Ahorro Bancario (IPAB):
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'A-';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Support rating at '2';
--Support rating floor at 'BBB+';
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--Local senior unsecured debt issues at 'AAA(mex)'.
Instituto del Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda para los
Trabajadores (Infonavit):
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'A-';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Support rating at '2';
--Support rating floor at 'BBB+';
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)'.
Instituto del Fondo Nacional para el Consumo de los Trabajadores
(Infonacot):
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)'.
--Long-term local senior unsecured debt issues at 'AAA(mex)';
--Short-term local senior unsecured debt issues at 'F1+(mex)'.
Sociedad Hipotecaria Federal (SHF):
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--Local senior unsecured debt issues at 'AAA(mex)'.
Banco Nacional del Ejercito, Fuerza Aerea y Armada, S.N.C.
(Banjercito):
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)'.
Fondo Especial para Financiamientos Agropecuarios (FEFA):
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--Local senior unsecured debt issues at 'AAA(mex)'.
The national ratings upgraded as part of this peer review are
the following:
Fideicomiso de Fomento Minero (Fifomi)
--National scale long-term rating upgraded to 'AA(mex)' from
'A+(mex)';
--National scale short-term rating upgraded to 'F1+(mex)' from
F1(mex)';
--Long-term local senior unsecured debt issuances program
upgraded to 'AA(mex)'
from 'A+(mex)'.
Contact:
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 81 8399 9150
Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Monterrey, N.L. Mexico
Bertha Perez
Associate Director
+52 81 8399 9161
Gilda de la Garza
Associate Director
+52 81 8399 9160
Angel Maass
Associate Director
+52 81 8399 9148
Alba Zavala
Analyst
+52 81 8399 9137
Manuel Valdes
Analyst
+52 81 8399 9157
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
