(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects Puerto Rican banks to face continuing operating challenges in 2013, despite recent efforts by local institutions to build capital, improve performance and strengthen balance sheets. Weak economic fundamentals in Puerto Rico will likely persist this year, and banks will face ongoing risks of rising asset quality pressure and limited improvements to financial performance. In light of the weak macro backdrop, as well as commercial and residential real estate markets that remain stressed, Puerto Rican banks will be forced to maintain high capital levels to absorb shocks that could drive net charge-off (NCO) and nonperforming loan (NPL) levels higher in 2013. Although growth in problem assets slowed in 2011 and 2012, NPLs remain stubbornly high, and NCOs could increase if the island's economic growth falters and financial pressure on borrowers builds. Fitch believes NCOs may begin to increase from residential mortgages given the rising delinquency rates and the increase in foreclosures. For most banks, the capital position has improved during the past two years due largely to a combination of equity raising and preferred stock issuance and/or conversions. The build-up of capital was viewed as necessary given the significant decline in credit quality. In Fitch's view, given uncertainties in the local economy, prudent capital positions are expected. On Jan. 17, 2013, Fitch completed its Puerto Rican bank peer review. See Fitch's press release titled 'Fitch Takes Rating Action on Puerto Rico Banks Following Peer Review' for a summary of those actions. The full report 'Puerto Rican Banks Peer Review (Face Headwinds in 2013)' is available at www.fitchratings.com.' Contact: Doriana Gamboa Director +1-212-908-0865 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Jaymin Berg, CPA Director +1-212-908-0368 Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.