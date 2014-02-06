(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 06 (Fitch) Some performance deterioration in 2014 is expected for Venezuelan banks due to severe macroeconomic imbalances, which will contribute to operating environment risks, according to a Fitch Ratings report. 'A seasoning of credit portfolios, following high nominal loan growth that has exceeded more than 40% on average over the past three years could also result in a deterioration of Venezuelan banks' credit metrics,' said Theresa Paiz Fredel, Senior Director, Financial Institutions. 'Further government regulations and intervention could create additional challenges.' Nevertheless, absent a material increase in government intervention or a severe macroeconomic adjustment, bank financial metrics should remain well within the norm of similarly rated peers. Venezuelan banks have a large, negative mismatch between short-term assets and liabilities, while funding greater than one year is limited. However, this position is manageable under Venezuela's current scheme of foreign exchange controls. Weaker profitability and internal capital generation could pressure capital ratios in the short term if growth does not decelerate from current levels. Asset quality ratios have been stable to improving as nominal gross loan growth, driven by high inflation, has significantly outpaced growth of restructured and impaired loans. Many banks have been proactively increasing reserves for impaired loans in order to face current macroeconomic imbalances. Given unseasoned loan growth, however, an economic shock could easily reverse asset quality trends. For more information, a special report titled 'Peer Review: Private Sector Venezuelan Banks' is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link. Contact: Primary Analyst Theresa Paiz Fredel Senior Director +1-212-908-0534 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State St. Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Andres Marquez Director +571 326 9999, Ext. 1220 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --â€˜Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteriaâ€™ (Aug. 15, 2012); --â€˜National Scale Rating Criteriaâ€™ (Oct. 30, 2013); --â€˜2014 Outlook: Andean Banksâ€™ (Dec. 16, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Peer Review: Private Sector Venezuelan Banks (Facing Macroeconomic Imbalances) here 2014 Outlook. Andean Banks (Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela) here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.