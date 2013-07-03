(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) PT Asuransi Sinar Mas (ASM) at 'AA + (idn)' with Stable Outlook.

Consideration Pemeeringkatan

The ratings reflect the strong position of ASM in the general insurance market Indonesia, consistent profitability and strong capitalization. prospect Stable reflects Fitch's expectation that ASM will continue to maintain buffer sufficient capital to support the business operations and management reinsurance with the precautionary principle to reduce disaster risk.

ASM operating performance remains healthy with a pre-tax return on assets and return on adjusted equity respectively by 8.4% and 22.9% at the end of 2012. margin of underwriting activity also remained strong with a combined ratio consistently in below 100% (end of 2012: 80.5%). Capitalization remained strong with a risk-based capitalization (RBC) ratio of 300.16% at the end of 2012.

Mixed liquid investments with insurance companies remain liquid assets reached more than 3x net technical reserves at the end of 2012. Cash and instruments fixed income continue to represent more than 75% of investment assets during the period same.

ASM core business markets are Indonesia, which are vulnerable to natural disasters such as earthquakes, forest fires and floods. It is therefore important for ASM reinsurance to manage the program carefully to support operational and business growth.

Stage Actuator factor

Key to the increase included an increase in the operational performance of ASM sustainable and capitalization relative to that of peers rating, with RBC ratio consistently above 350%. Key stage decline including a significant reduction in capitalized enterprises in connection business profile, or decrease operational performance with Combined ratio above 100% and net premiums written-to-equity rises above 2x in the long long time.