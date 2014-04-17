(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has set National Long-term rating 'AA (idn)' to the subordinated bonds meet the Basel III framework issued by PT Bank UOB Indonesia's (UOBI; AAA (idn) '/ Stable), the first time in Indonesia.

Proceeds from subordinated bonds to the amount of maximum $ 1 trillion dollars and a maximum period of seven years, will be used to support the growth of the company's business.

National ranking in the category of 'AA' indicates the expectation would risk failure very low pay relative to other issuers or securities in Indonesia. Credit risk is only slightly different from issuers or debt securities that are rated the highest in Indonesia.

ADVISORY RANKING

Subordinated bonds based on the Basel III framework is publishing subordinated bonds were first issued after Indonesian regulators meet the provisions of the Basel III capital in December 2013 . Below The new regulations , supplementary capital instruments ( Tier 2 ) issued the bank has some new features , namely : the conversion of supplementary capital stock to ordinary or write down ( reduction of the liability , the liability reduction at the time of purchase options exercised , or reduction of part or all of payment if the bank returns potentially disrupted the continuity of their business ( point of non- viability ) . Instrument supplementary capital ( Tier 2 ) by The Basel III framework retains the cumulative delay clauses that already exist the instrument supplementary capital ( Tier 2 ) relics before. with clause This delays the issuing bank subordinated bonds may delay interest payments or principal if the bank 's capital position falls below the minimum requirement regulated .

In Fitch's view, the instrument supplementary capital (Tier 2) based framework Basel III does not have a material additional risks, especially in loss severity, compared with supplementary capital instruments (Tier 2) relics earlier due to the mechanism of conversion of supplementary capital to common stock or write-down will not be easy to be triggered and Tier-1 instruments are expected to absorb losses before supplementary capital instruments (Tier-2).

Fitch assigned a rating instrument supplementary capital ( Tier 2 ) relics previous one notch below the ratings of issuers anchor for loss severity, and Fitch will continue to do the same for supplementary capital instruments ( Tier 2 ) a new framework based on Basel III . Instrument supplementary capital ( Tier 2 ) relics previously rated two notches below the issuer anchor ratings for non - performance risk , which takes into account the delay feature . which delayed payments would likely be triggered before the feature supplementary capital conversion into common stock or write down , Fitch will remain apply the same notching for supplementary capital instruments ( Tier2 ) berasarkan Basel III framework . For foreign -owned banks to support institution from its parent company , rank supplementary capital instruments ( Tier 2 ) Basel III will be rated two notches below the issuer rating - one notch for loss severity and a notch for the risk of non performance , which partially neutralized with potential support from the parent company , according to criteria Fitch .

Therefore, subordinated debt (Tier 2 ) are based on the framework of Basel UOBI III level two notch below the national level UOBI - one notch to loss serious illness ( reflecting the complementary features of converting capital into ordinary shares or write down) and a notch for the risk of non- performance ( reflecting status and risk of subordination delay payments of principal and / or interest ) . debt This subordination is the nature of the obligation directly , subrodinasi , not guaranteed and the same level with other subrodinasi debt obligations . UOBI level reflects Fitch would view the high potential support exact time of the majority shareholder of the higher level , the United Overseas Bank Limited ( UOB , AA-/Stabil ) , based in Singapore , where needed . Paandangan is based on strategic interests UOBI terahadap UOB regional business growth in Southeast Asia, the ownership of 99 % , use of the name yangsama and operational consistency in some key areas.

LEVEL FACTORS MOVER

Changes in national rankings UOBI will have an impact on the credit ratings. The increase in national rankings UOBI no because it is on a national scale highest.

Pressure drop in rankings can occur if there are developments that led the weakening of shareholder support, such as major changes to the ownership or a significant weakening of the financial ability of the holder stock, although Fitch believes this will not happen in the near term to the medium. The weakening financial profile standalone (independent) from UOBI less likely to affect the national rankings, but the factors that affect shareholder support also fell.