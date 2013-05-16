(Repeat for additioal subscribers)

May 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) MAIPARK PT Asuransi Indonesia (MAIPARK) at 'BBB + (idn)' with Stable Outlook.

Key rating triggers

The rating takes into account the operational profitability MAIPARK healthy, sustainable premium base and risk-based capitalization strong. Ratings also reflect the company's business is concentrated in the earthquake risk and the lack of geographic diversification.

MAIPARK consistently show a positive underwriting result since established in 2003, supported by the source base premiums and investment returns stable because the concessions required of all general insurance companies and reinsurance in Indonesia. Concessions required from the earthquake risk across the enterprise general insurance and reinsurance amounted to between 5% and 25% of the money coverage. Conservative investment management firms also have causing a low volatility investment results. The Company has minimal exposure to riskier assets, while cash and deposit accounts more than 90% of invested assets during the last four years .

Due to the absence of a major disaster in 2012, the profitability of the company remains strong. Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that it will MAIPARK continue to maintain sufficient capital buffers to support growth sustainable business and protect themselves from potential shocks. ratio risk-based capitalization (RBC) MAIPARK amounted to 790.1% at the end of 2012, well above the regulatory minimum level of 120%.

Fitch remains focused on the status of a specialist in the field of reinsurance risk MAIPARK earthquake in Indonesia, which accounted for nearly 100% of its gross premiums. compared with several other regional markets such as Singapore and Malaysia, Indonesia more vulnerable to natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods and fires forest. Fitch highlights the importance MAIPARK to continue to manage the scope retrocession with conservatives. Net Probable Maximum Losses (PML) catastrophe losses MAIPARK based on the events of 1 to 250 years old is considered a controlled relative the capitalization.

sensitivity rating

A key trigger for the rise in the rankings include the company's ability to maintain the operational profitability, with pre-tax return on assets continues above 20% (end of 2012: 16.8%), and to further enhance the ability of risk management techniques such as reserving and catastrophe modeling. key triggers downgrades include deteriorating financial fundamentals such as weakening premium sustainability, operating performance and capital relative to business portfolio (with statutory risk-based capital below 250% in sustainable) growth or because of catastrophic loss claims excessive.