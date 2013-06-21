(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 21

Fitch Ratings has givenNational senior unsecured ratings of PT. Telecommunications professionalsIndonesia Tbk (Protelindo) and also ranks at IDR2 trillion bondswhich will be issued by the company in 2013, each at 'AA-(idn)'.

Protelindo will use the proceeds from the issuance of bonds to pay off debtrupiah bank and for other general corporate needs. bonds ratedat the same level as the National Long-Term rating of Protelindo in'AA-(idn)' because it is a direct obligation, not conditional, and seniorunsecured from companies. Bonds to be issued will rankpari-passu with all unsecured obligations of the company.

Factor-factor Initiator Level

Financial Leverage The Controlled: Funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjustednet Protelindo rose to leverage of 3.9x at the end of March 2013 (2012:3.4 x) due to stasis investor acquisition of IDR992 billion (USD104 MILLION). Fitchberpendapat that the leverage of Protelindo will remain under 4.0x di2013 For bo generated would be enough to internalize membiayaibelanja capital. Fitch also assessed positively the commitment of management to menjaganet debt / annualized quarterly EBITDA around 3.0x-3.5x.

The Solid Business Model: Protelindo have a steady cash flow and canpredicted from long-term contracts that can not be undone (10-12 years),which also included the annual price adjustment associated withthe rate of inflation. The company gained more than half the total revenueyearly in advance and has approximately USD2.7 billion (IDR25.6 trillion) revenueis contracted until the end of 2027 in March 2013. also rankedtake into account the strong EBITDA margin (2012: 83%) and the regulationsadvantageous in that telecommunications companies are encouraged to share towerscompared to building a new tower to be used alone.

Acquisitive strategy: Fitch believes that the leverage of Protelindo notwill drop below 3.0x due to acquisition growth strategy isnatural for telecom tower companies. In 2012, Protelindobuy 82 towers from PT Central Investindo and acquired 261 towers from Royal KPN NV (KPN, BBB-/Stable) based in the Netherlands and 38 towers of PT Hutchison CP Telecommunications (HCPT, a subsidiary of Hutchison WhampoaLimited (HWL, A-/Stable)). Fitch forecasts take into account the budget forannual acquisition IDR1 trillion (USD105 million).

Tenants Remain Risk Composition: Composition tenant is rated investmentgrade rated tenants to non-investment grade improved in 2012 to35:65 of 30:70 in 2011. Bagaimanaupun Also, the high exposure Protelindothe telecom operators that do not generate a risk remainsThe main ranking. Especially, PT Bakrie Telecom (BTEL, CC) and PT Smartfren (CC (idn)), which altogether contribute to 15% of revenueProtelindo in 1Q13 and facing liquidity problems due to the difficulty ofdevelop market share and generate sufficient cash flow.

However, Fitch earned comfort from the fact that telecommunications operatorsusually assume duty as the senior of the tower rent paymentsdebt because its needs to continue to provide service to customers.

sensitivity rating

Negative: future developments that individually and collectively canlower level

- Acquisition of the tower portfolio funded by debt or failure to payrental of telecommunication operators lead to the weakening of the weakFFO-adjusted net leverage above 4.0x on a sustainable basis.

- The weakening of the commitment of HWL resulting HCPT HCPT nothonor contractual commitments to Protelindo can also causelowered ratings.

Positive actions that the rating is not expected in the short term becausecompany likely will not lower its leverage levels aresignificant because of its investment to maintain growth.