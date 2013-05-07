(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating program Global Medium-Term Note (GMTN) / Global
Medium-Term Bonds of USD 5Pertamina billion which will be published in the 'BBB-'. At the same
time, Fitch also gave a rating of 'BBB-(EXP)' to the USD Pertamina will
published in the GMTN program above.
Debt securities are rated the same as the ranking Issuer Default Rating
(S) Pertamina at 'BBB-', as it is an unsecured senior debt, direct
and without the requirement of the company. The final ranking will depend on
receipt of final documents that confirm information received
previously.
Proceeds from the bonds will be used for capital expenditure and also
general needs of the company. Pertamina plans to boost capital spending
significantly in the medium term to increase production in the upstream and
flexibility refining operations.
Initiator Level Factors
Equated with sovereign: Stages of Pertamina equated with
the parent, the Republic of Indonesia (BBB-/Stabil), because the legal relationship,
strong operational and strategic position, based on the methodology Parent and
Linkage owned subsidiary of Fitch. Pertamina is one of the enterprises
The most important state-owned in the course of a national energy policy
and the only distillery owned by Indonesia and the dominant retailer
of oil products.
Public service obligations: The Company service obligations
society (public service obligation) to sell the products of refinery
below a certain market price, where the company gets compensated through
government subsidies. More than 50% of sales derived from the sale of Pertamina
subsidized products, and EBITDA will be negative if there is no
subsidies. Fitch believes that the support received in the form of Pertamina
subsidy payments will keep running in the future, due to rising prices
of subsidized products will remain a challenge politically.
Deteriorating credit metrics: Fitch assess the company's credit metrics will weaken
from the level in 2012. The company intends to increase investment and spending
capital materially to increase upstream production and flexibility
refinery operations in the medium term. Funds from operations (FFO) -
company's adjusted net leverage was 1.2x and FFO in the interest coverage at 14x
in 2012.
sensitivity Level
Positive: future developments that may, individually and collectively,
trigger level rise include:
- Action on the positive ranking Indonesian sovereign
impairment whenever there is no legal relationship, operational and strategic
with the government.
Negative: future developments that could, individually or collectively,
triggering the decline include:
- Actions negative staging Indonesian sovereign level.
- Relations with the government weakened. However, Fitch see
possibility attenuation is small in middle period.