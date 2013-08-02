(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

In the latest Q213 Greek mortgage market index report, Fitch Ratings says the recent rise in permitted variations in certain RMBS transactions has helped stabilise the arrears levels within Greek RMBS. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. The portion of loans in arrears by more than three months excluding defaults as a percentage of collateral balance amongst Fitch rated Greek RMBS transactions grew at a much slower rate in the past quarter compared to 12 months earlier. In Q213 this measure of arrears grew by 30bp to 5%.

Fitch believes the true levels of borrower distress are being masked by the growing amount of permitted variations in a number of RMBS transactions. These variations include temporary payment holidays as well as allowing borrowers to pay less than the scheduled amount on their mortgages.

House prices across Greece have continued to decline in the latest period with the peak to current decline reaching 30.7%. Fitch has increased its expected average peak to trough house price decline to 42% from 33%.