(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said that the USD750m cash acquisition announced today by Philip Morris International Inc (PMI, A/Stable/F1) of 20% equity interest in Megapolis Distribution BV could push credit metrics towards the weaker end of the band compatible with the company's current 'A' rating but should leave the ratings unaffected. The acquisition, together with other transactions in Mexico and Algeria, will result in a total USD2.1bn M&A spending this year on top of its USD6bn disbursements on share buybacks. PMI's free cash flow (FCF) has come under pressure from deteriorating trading conditions and investments in innovation that are absorbing resources on top of the high dividend payout maintained by the company. Fitch had expected PMI's lease-adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR and FFO- adjusted gross leverage to increase to 1.5x and 2.5x respectively in FY13. These levels would be comfortably within the respective thresholds of 2.0x and 2.5x-2.7x that Fitch views as acceptable for the current 'A' rating. However as a result of adverse movements in exchange rates, expected continuing softness in the EU, Russian and Philippines duty-paid tobacco markets over 2013-2014 and investments in reduced-risk products including e-cigarettes, PMI is likely to report slightly weaker FCF than previously expected. Consequently, lease-adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR leverage is likely to be higher than expected in 2013 and both metrics could deteriorate further from 2014 onwards. Nevertheless, among global fast-moving consumer goods companies, PMI remains in the top tier in terms of profit margin and for strength and stability of FCF generation. Furthermore, Fitch points to management's recent public comment about the company's rising leverage and the reiteration of their commitment to an 'A' rating. While management said they would set share buyback spending at the highest end supported by the 'A' rating, they have also suggested they could reduce it from mid-2015 (when the current USD18bn buyback programme concludes) to a level equal to FCF (around USD3bn to 4bn p.a. based on our projections). The speed at which management will shift to more creditor-friendly policies as well its commitment to them will be a critical factor to determine whether or not the rating outlook will remain Stable.