(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 06 (Fitch) The tax package passed last
week by the
Philippines' House of Representatives should widen the tax base
and boost
revenue, says Fitch Ratings. It also demonstrates the
administration's
commitment to broader tax reforms that have the potential to
improve fiscal
stability and support an ambitious public investment programme.
This package is the first component of a planned overhaul of the
tax system that
aims to raise revenue and achieve a simpler, more equitable and
efficient
system. A key goal of the overall tax reforms is to lower
personal and corporate
tax rates while expanding the tax base, resulting in a net
positive gain to
government revenue. The government has previously estimated that
the full set of
tax reform packages will together boost revenue by 2% of GDP by
2019, and it
expects administrative measures that simplify tax bureaucracy to
add another 1%
of GDP to revenue over the same period.
Low government revenue is currently a key weakness in the
Philippines' fiscal
profile - general government revenue was equivalent to just 22%
of GDP at
end-2016, compared with a median 30% for 'BBB' rated countries.
The potential
passage of proposed tax reforms was listed as a positive rating
sensitivity when
we last affirmed the Philippines' BBB/Positive rating in March.
Some of the revenue-enhancing measures contained in this first
bill were watered
down to secure legislative passage, as was widely expected, and
it still faces
hurdles in passing the Senate, which could result in further
compromises.
Nevertheless, reported statements by the finance secretary imply
the bill in its
current form will add around 0.8% of GDP to revenue in 2018, not
far from the
government's original estimates of around 1% of GDP. Key
provisions in the bill
include a lowering of personal income tax rates, which should be
more than
offset by an increase in excise taxes on petroleum products and
automobiles, an
expansion of the VAT base, and the introduction of excise tax on
sugar-sweetened
beverages.
Among the areas to be covered in subsequent planned reform bills
are corporate,
property and capital income taxes. The corporate tax rate is set
to be reduced
from 30% to 25%, which would bring it more into line with
regional standards,
while corporate tax provisions will be simplified in an attempt
to increase
compliance.
The speed with which this first bill passed through the House -
and President
Duterte's intervention to give it a push over the line -
suggests that tax
reform is a priority for government. Indeed, tax reform is
crucial to the rest
of the administration's "10-Point Socioeconomic Agenda," which
includes plans to
ramp up investment in infrastructure, health, education and
social protection.
Infrastructure spending is targeted to rise by two percentage
points to 7.4% of
GDP by 2022. It will be difficult to fulfil these plans - and
also keep the
budget deficit within the 3% of GDP target - without a
medium-term rise in the
revenue/GDP ratio.
