(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a special report released today that profitability at Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT; BBB/Stable) and Globe Telecom, Inc. (Globe; BBB-/Stable) is likely to decline and their capex increase in 2015, but their ratings will not be affected given the available headroom. Fitch expects free cash flows (FCF) for both PLDT and Globe to be negative in 2015 due to higher capex. Industry capex will be around PHP60bn, or 24%-25% of revenue (2014: PHP58bn), as both telcos invest in fast-growing data services and expand their fibre networks. Dividends will increase in line with larger profit as PLDT and Globe distribute around 100% and 85%, respectively, of net income. However, PLDT could review its dividend policy as leverage continues to deteriorate following its debt-funded acquisitions and large capex plans. Industry revenue will rise by a mid-single digit rate, driven by fast-growing data services, which will more than offset stagnating voice and declining text and international revenue. The operating EBITDAR margins of PLDT and Globe are likely to narrow by 100bp-150bp in 2015 to 47% and 44%, respectively, amid unlimited tariff offerings, cheaper data plans and higher handset subsidies. Profitability will also deteriorate as a lower-margin data service replaces higher-margin legacy services, including voice, text and international traffic. Although unlikely, the industry outlook could turn negative if FCF falls significantly more than Fitch's expectations due to greater competition in the data segment. PLDT's Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' could be downgraded if its 2015 funds flow from operation (FFO)-adjusted net leverage rises to above 2.0x (2014: 1.9x). The trend of PLDT's investments in unprofitable internet and media companies is broadly credit negative. Its USD445m investment in Rocket Internet AG in 2014 has raised leverage, and Rocket is unlikely to contribute financially to PLDT's credit profile in the next two to three years. PLDT's Foreign-Currency IDR could be upgraded if there is positive rating action on the Philippines' Country Ceiling of 'BBB'. Globe's Foreign-Currency IDR could be upgraded if FFO-adjusted net leverage declines to below 1.5x (2014: 2.4x) on a sustained basis, although this is unlikely in the near term. The report, "2015 Outlook: Philippine Telecommunications Services", is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.