(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Ping An Insurance (Group) Company's (PAIG) plans to raise HKD36.8bn (CNY29.2bn) in capital will have no impact on the ratings of its subsidiary Ping An Bank (PAB; BB+/Stable/Viability Rating: b), in which the group holds a 59% stake. The plan, approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission in early November and announced on 30 November 2014, will see the insurer sell 594m new H-shares in a private placement to no more than 10 investors. Fitch believes the proposed capital raising will be partly used to help fund PAB's aggressive growth. The bank said in July it plans to raise CNY10bn by issuing common shares and CNY20bn by issuing preferred shares, with PAIG buying up around half of the issuance. PAB's proposed capital raising is awaiting regulatory approval. PAB requires additional capital because its fundamentals remain among the weakest of China's mid-tier banks, despite improvements in profitability in 2014 and a CNY14.8bn capital injection from PAIG in 2013. Its Tier 1 capital ratio was 8.8% at the end of 3Q14, substantially below the industry average of 10.5%. In Fitch's view, the bank's strategy of pursuing above-peer growth makes it more vulnerable to asset quality shocks as the rest of China's banking industry slows. Although profitability improved this year due to an expansion in fee income, acceleration in asset quality deterioration in the medium term could seriously impair PAB's ability to generate capital through retained earnings. Special mention and non-performing loans have already risen to 4.2% of loans at the end of 3Q14 from 1.9% at end-2012, even as more bad loans were written off and disposed. The bank's high ratio of overdue loans (which stands at over four times the reported NPL balance), low loan-loss reserves (1.9% of loans), large off-balance-sheet contingent liabilities and exposure to riskier non-standard assets, all point to higher future losses. Assuming PAB's proposed CNY30bn capital raising is completed, its pro forma Tier 1 capital ratio would rise to over 10%. Given the bank's aggressive growth targets, however, Fitch projects that this additional capital would likely be consumed by asset growth over two years, after which further capital would be required from PAIG. PAB's ratings were recently affirmed on 19 November 2014 by Fitch. Its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating is currently based on modest expectations of extraordinary support from the central government in the event of stress, rather than institutional support from PAIG. In a stress scenario, Fitch believes PAIG's ability to provide timely support to PAB may be limited due to the bank's relative size (56% and 41% of PAIG's assets and profits), despite a strong willingness to support. High correlation within the financial services sector also implies PAIG's insurance subsidiaries would come under stress at the same time - investments held by the insurance and bank subsidiaries are likely to be similar in nature. Moreover, Fitch expects the China Insurance Regulatory Commission to restrict the movement of dividends or capital from PAIG's insurance entities to the parent or PAB in order to preserve the entities' own solvency levels. Contacts: Grace Wu Senior Director +852 2263 9919 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Jack Yuan Associate Director +86 21 5097 3038 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.