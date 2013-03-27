(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Piraeus' acquisition of the Greek operations of three Cypriot banks raises short-term risks despite longer-term benefits from a stronger domestic franchise, Fitch Ratings says. This deal increases execution risks as Piraeus is already integrating two banks it acquired in H212, ATEbank and Geniki. The group also needs to undergo significant restructuring and rationalisation of excess capacity under the Greek banks' recapitalisation process. Undertaking both strategies at the same time is likely to require substantial management effort and raises operational risks exacerbated by Greece's weak economy. But Piraeus benefits from previous experience in bank integrations, albeit on a smaller scale. The greater scale from the acquisition does not protect the group from recessionary pressures on asset quality. Instead the deal is likely to increase risk concentrations in the loan portfolio. Downside risks are partly mitigated by the high 85% coverage of acquired loans, which takes into account expected losses under the Troika stress test for Cypriot banks. Nevertheless, asset quality could deteriorate as the loans being acquired are performing worse than Piraeus' portfolio. We do not expect this acquisition to generate additional capital needs because of the terms of the transaction. However, a reassessment of Piraeus' capital needs by the national and international authorities may be needed as the acquisition and any alterations to restructuring plans need to be taken into account. Deleveraging, profit and risk-weighted asset forecasts may differ from those initially presented. We believe the acquisition is neutral for funding. While there is an apparent improvement in the bank's net loans-to-deposits ratio from 125% to 120%, this is largely related to high provisions in the acquired portfolio. The stability of acquired deposits will be tested in the coming days. More positively, the recent acquisitions have made Piraeus the second-largest Greek bank, from fourth. This deal increases the group's market shares in loans and deposits by around 50% to 28% and 27%, respectively. This narrows the gap with leading group NBG-Eurobank, which is also undergoing a merger. If the banks successfully overcome their M&A challenges, we believe the consolidation and restructuring of the banking sector should help create a smaller number of more efficient and viable institutions. These should be better placed to cope with Greece's sovereign crisis and weak economic prospects. Greater scale through consolidation should allow cost synergies. Branch and staff optimisation and rationalisation of central and IT processes should improve efficiency and enable continued cost-cutting. However, the banks are unlikely to benefit from revenue synergies because of the low level of business activity in the recession. A stronger domestic franchise could enhance the deposit base and lower retail funding costs when the banking sector regains sustainable access to other forms of funding in the longer term. But we expect funding pressure to persist until the sovereign crisis has subsided. Piraeus agreed to acquire all the Greek banking operations of Bank of Cyprus, Cyprus Popular Bank and Hellenic Bank for EUR524m on Tuesday. The acquisition will be funded by Greece's bail-out fund, the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund. Piraeus will acquire EUR16.2bn in net loans (about 37% of its net loans at end-Q312) and EUR15bn in deposits alongside 312 branches and 5,268 staff. After completion of the transaction, Piraeus will have total assets of EUR95bn. Contact: Cristina Torrella Senior Director Financial Institutions +34 93 323 8405 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.