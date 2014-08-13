(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed six South
African funds'
National Fund Credit Ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and
simultaneously
downgraded Absa Money Market Fund as follows:
-Absa Money Market Fund: downgraded to 'A(zaf)' from 'AA+(zaf)';
placed on RWN
-Investec Money Market Fund: 'AA+(zaf)' placed on RWN
-Investec STeFI Plus Fund: 'AA(zaf)' placed on RWN
-Nedgroup Investments Core Income Fund: 'AA-(zaf)' placed on RWN
-Nedgroup Investments Money Market Fund: 'AA+(zaf)' placed on
RWN
-STANLIB Extra Income Fund: 'AA-(zaf)' placed on RWN
The National Fund Volatility Ratings are unaffected.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWN is driven by these funds' exposure to African Bank
(unrated) following
the bank's receipt of emergency support on 10 August 2014 from
the South African
Reserve Bank. As a result holders of senior and wholesale debt
instruments
issued by African Bank have had their holdings written down to
90% of face value
while subordinated instruments have been written down to zero.
The RWN reflects
both the realised write-down on African Bank debt instruments
and the potential
for further credit deterioration or negative effects on
instrument prices. It
also affords Fitch time to determine the most appropriate way to
incorporate
African Bank's evolving credit risk profile into its rating
analysis.
The downgrade of the Absa Money Market Fund reflects the impact
of the
write-down of the fund's African Bank exposure on its price and
income. Of the
money market funds (MMFs) rated by Fitch in South Africa, Absa
Money Market Fund
has the highest, longest-dated exposure to African Bank. The
fund recognised a
capital loss because of its application of regulatory guidance
on the treatment
of African Bank exposures. Fitch considers the level of loss
incurred
inconsistent with a highly rated, stable unit value, MMF.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will resolve the RWNs as it gains greater clarity on the
status of debt
instruments issued by African Bank. A key decision point will be
the first
maturities of African Bank debt instruments held by Fitch-rated
funds, which we
expect within the next six weeks. Additionally, Fitch will use
the RWN period to
gather additional information on the funds' exposure to African
Bank, strategies
for managing African Bank exposure, and African Bank's credit
quality.
Fitch also rates the following funds in South Africa (see
below). None of these
funds have direct exposure to African Bank and, as such, their
ratings are not
affected by today's action:
- Investec Corporate Money Market Fund: 'AA+(zaf)'/'V1(zaf)'
- Nedgroup Investments Corporate Money Market Fund:
'AA+(zaf)'/'V1(zaf)'
- Sanlam Alternative Income Fund: 'AA-(zaf)'/'V-NR(zaf)'
- Southchester (RF) Limited: 'AA+(zaf)'/'V2(zaf)'
- STANLIB Corporate Money Market Fund: 'AA+(zaf)'/'V1(zaf)'
RATING CRITERIA
Fitch rates MMFs in South Africa under its global bond fund
rating criteria.
This reflects the differences the agency perceives between South
African MMFs
and other Fitch-rated MMFs under its international and national
MMF rating
criteria. Specifically, the high level of concentration in these
funds, a
structural characteristic of the South African market, is
inconsistent with
Fitch's view of the risk profile of a MMF. As a result of this
concentration
risk South African MMFs are typically unable to achieve a
'AAA(zaf)' National
Fund Credit Rating. There are also regulatory differences
between US and
European MMFs (subject to Rule 2a-7 in the US and ESMA
guidelines for MMFs in
Europe) and the regulatory regime in South Africa.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1388
Committee Chairperson
Roger Merritt
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0636
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
the fund managers of affected funds.
Applicable criteria 'Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria', dated 13
August 2013,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Related research:
'South Africa Sets Precedent for Senior Bank Bail-In', dated 13
August 2014
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
