Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Places 9 Qatari Banks on
LONDON/DUBAI, June 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed all
ratings on Qatar
National Bank (QNB), The Commercial Bank (Q.S.C.) (CBQ), Doha
Bank (DB), Qatar
Islamic Bank (S.A.Q) (QIB), Al Khalij Commercial Bank P.Q.S.C.
(AKB), Qatar
International Islamic Bank (QIIB), Ahli Bank QSC (ABQ),
International Bank of
Qatar (Q.S.C) (IBQ) and Barwa Bank Q.S.C. (Barwa) on Rating
Watch Negative
(RWN). A full list of rating actions is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link above.
This action follows the placement of the Qatari sovereign on RWN
(see Fitch
Places Qatar's 'AA' IDR on Rating Watch, dated 12-Jun-2017 on
www.fitchratings.com.) and reflects significant uncertainty
around the Qatari
banking system resulting from the decision of Saudi Arabia, the
United Arab
Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Egypt and some other Arab countries to
sever diplomatic
and logistical ties with Qatar. While some discussions have
taken place to
resolve the crisis, it is becoming more likely that the crisis
will be sustained
and will negatively impact Qatar's economy. Ultimately, the
sovereign ability to
support the banking system could weaken and all nine banks'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are driven by potential sovereign support,
could be
downgraded.
The RWN on the Viability Ratings (VRs) reflects the heightened
risks that this
crisis places on the banks' operating environment, funding and
liquidity and
earnings and profitability, if the imposed isolation lasts for a
sustained
period. Depending on business model and funding and liquidity
profile, the
current crisis might affect some banks more than others,
although we expect all
banks to be affected to a certain extent. This is on top of
Fitch's current
expectation that economic growth will slow in 2017 and 2018,
reflecting a less
benign fiscal environment, contraction in current spending and a
focus on fiscal
efficiency leading to a slowdown of both private and public
sector growth.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs)
The IDRs, SRs and SRFs of all Qatari banks reflect Fitch's
expectation of an
extremely high probability of support from the Qatari
authorities for domestic
banks in case of need. This reflects Qatar's strong ability to
support its
banks, as indicated by its rating (AA/RWN), combined with
Fitch's belief of a
strong willingness to do so. The latter is based on a track
record of sovereign
support between 2009 and 1Q11 when some banks received capital
injections to
enhance their capital buffers and the government purchased some
problematic
assets from the banks following the financial crisis. The
government owns stakes
in all Qatari banks.
The government has demonstrated a strong commitment to its banks
and key public
sector companies, which has been reaffirmed during this crisis.
The sovereign's
capacity to support the banking system remains very strong owing
to solid
sovereign reserves and revenues, mostly from hydrocarbon
production, but could
weaken if the current crisis is prolonged.
Qatari banks' SRFs are not differentiated due to franchise or
level of
government ownership because we see an extremely high
probability that all rated
Qatari banks would receive support should they require it. This
belief also
partly reflects the risk of contagion (small number of banks and
high
concentration of the banks in the system) and the importance of
the banking
system in building the local economy. As a result, Fitch
equalises all Qatari
banks' SRFs and IDRs at 'A+'. QNB is the exception, rated one
notch higher at
'AA-' to reflect its flagship status, its role in the Qatari
banking sector and
its close business links with the state.
The RWN on the Long-Term IDRs of all banks mirrors the RWN on
the Qatari
sovereign. In assigning the current IDRs, Fitch considers that
the Qatari
authorities will not place a moratorium on deposit withdrawals
from or debt
repayment to the countries in dispute in retaliation.
VR
The VRs for Qatari banks range from 'bbb+' for QNB, 'bbb-' for
CBQ, DB, QIB and
ABQ, to 'bb+' for the remaining four banks. Size and market
share are a key
differentiating consideration. The RWN on the banks' VRs
reflects the heightened
uncertainty resulting from the political crisis. A prolonged
period of isolation
is likely to have negative impact on the operating environment,
further impact
tightened liquidity and further increase cost of funding, as
investors demand
higher pricing due to greater uncertainty. Depending on the
business model and
funding and liquidity profile, the current crisis might affect
some banks more
than others, although we expect all banks to be affected to a
certain extent.
Our current assessment assumes that the Qatari Riyal / USD peg
remains in place.
QNB's VR of 'bbb+' reflects the bank's dominant franchise in
Qatar, close links
to the Qatari government and experienced senior management. It
also reflects the
bank's ability to access additional funding if needed.
Profitability is stronger
than most peers due to its lower-cost domestic funding base and
higher margins
from international operations. The VR also reflects the bank's
higher risk
appetite (as indicated by the bank's recent acquisitions and by
strong expansion
plans outside Qatar) and slightly weaker core capital and
leverage ratios than
peers, which benefit from 0% risk weighting on higher levels of
government
lending than other Qatari banks.
High loan and deposit concentrations, which would otherwise
constrain the
rating, are mitigated by QNB's largest borrowers and depositors
being primarily
lower-risk Qatari government-related entities. QNB has a very
large short USD
position compared with peers, which could pressure the bank's
foreign currency
liquidity given the increase in foreign currency shortage in the
market.
CBQ's VR of 'bbb-' reflects the bank's strong and established
franchise in Qatar
and solid management quality. It also reflects deterioration in
CBQ's asset
quality metrics in the real estate and contracting sectors in
Qatar and the weak
performance of the bank's Turkish subsidiary (Alternatifbank;
BBB-/Stable),
which accounts for about 14% and 16% of CBQ's balance sheet and
impaired loans,
respectively). The asset quality deterioration reflects the
bank's higher risk
appetite than peers, although the bank's new strategy is to aim
for lower-risk
lending, which should eventually strengthen the balance sheet.
Fitch expects
asset quality metrics to continue to deteriorate before
stabilising in 2018.
Loans and deposits are concentrated, although CBQ's
concentration levels are
better than most domestic banks'.
Following a recent rights issue, CBQ's ability to raise
additional core capital
in the short-to medium-term will likely be limited. We view
CBQ's capitalisation
as only adequate, which is reflected in the VR. The VR also
takes into account
the bank's adequate funding and liquidity profile. High
impairment charges have
significantly weakened profitability, which we expect to remain
the case until
2018.
DB's VR of 'bbb-' reflects the bank's well-established franchise
in Qatar, sound
management quality, a relatively more diversified funding
franchise than peers,
albeit with increasing reliance on foreign deposits, and the
bank's adequate
capitalisation. Asset quality is reasonable, but DB has
historically had a
higher impaired loans ratio than most peers. The VR also
reflects DB's higher
exposure to the real estate and contracting sectors (43% of
loans at end-2016),
which heightens risks.
QIB's VR of 'bbb-' reflects the bank's established franchise in
Qatar, solid
management quality, sound asset quality, and solid funding and
liquidity
profile, with a franchise that is more diversified than many
peers. Both
financing and deposits are concentrated, in common with the
sector, although
deposits are less concentrated than peers' due to a strong
retail component. The
VR also takes into account the bank's adequate profitability,
and satisfactory
capital and leverage ratios compared with peers. In Fitch's
view, QIB's
aggressive 46% financing growth in 2015 was a sign of a
potential rise in the
bank's risk appetite, but growth has reduced in line with peers
since 2016.
ABQ's VR of 'bbb-' reflects the bank's reasonably conservative
risk appetite and
well-balanced business model, despite a small domestic
franchise. The VR also
reflects high concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet
and an
increasing proportion of non-domestic deposits. It also
considers the bank's
solid management quality, adequate liquidity, healthy internal
capital
generation capacity, sound asset quality and profitability
ratios that compare
well with peers. The bank has also been lengthening its funding
profile. Capital
ratios are solid, but Fitch views a high level of capital as
necessary for ABQ's
loan book concentration.
AKB's VR of 'bb+' reflects the bank's small franchise and
undiversified business
model, as well as sound management quality, conservative risk
management and
healthy asset quality. There are high concentrations on both
sides of the
balance sheet. The VR also factors in the bank's acceptable
capital ratios.
Funding and liquidity remain adequate, but reflect a rise in
large non-domestic
deposits and significant asset/liability mismatches. The bank
has proven its
ability to grow its lending business according to management's
plan. AKB's
profitability remains weaker than most domestic peers'.
QIIB's VR of 'bb+' reflects the bank's limited franchise and
high sector and
single name financing concentrations, which increase the bank's
risk profile and
the risk of fluctuation in asset quality. The VR also factors in
QIIB's sound
funding profile, with a more diversified funding base than most
peers. QIIB's
sound capital and leverage ratios, together with strong
liquidity, also support
the VR.
IBQ's VR of 'bb+' reflects the bank's narrow, niche private
banking franchise.
It also reflects a concentrated funding base, primarily sourced
from
high-net-worth individual deposits and high single name lending
concentrations.
We view the bank's risk appetite as more aggressive than peers',
reflecting the
bank's high related-party lending. The VR also reflects
significantly increased
funding costs and a rising share of non-resident deposits,
although these are
still below the sector average.
However, the VR also factors in the bank's solid management
quality, reasonable
capitalisation and sound liquidity. Concentration levels are
high and above
those of most peers, but they are mitigated by the largest
exposures being
mainly to government-related entities or to large blue-chip
corporates. Asset
quality metrics are broadly in line with peers' and we expect
the bank's
concentrations to reduce as IBQ implements its growth plans.
Barwa's VR of 'bb+' predominantly reflects the bank's limited
franchise and
small size, but also the benefits of the bank's solid ties to
the Qatari
government (54% stake), which help to generate business flows,
in both financing
and funding. The VR also takes into account the bank's solid
management quality,
sound asset quality and reasonably strong profitability, as well
as high lending
concentrations and fairly significant restructuring in 2016.
Barwa's capital ratios are solid, but should be viewed against
the bank's
concentrated balance sheet. The VR takes into account adequate
funding and
liquidity, although the funding base is more concentrated than
peers'. Barwa and
IBQ have entered into discussions for a three-bank merger with
Qatar's Masraf Al
Rayan. However, these discussions are still in early stages and
do not have any
impact at this stage on Barwa's and IBQ's ratings.
SPVs AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings of debt issued by the banks' special purpose
vehicles (SPV) are in
line with the parents' Long- and/or Short-Term IDRs, because
Fitch views the
likelihood of default on any senior unsecured obligation issued
by the SPVs the
same as the likelihood of the default of the bank.
In assessing the ratings of QIB, QIIB and Barwa, we considered
important
differences between Islamic and conventional banks. These
factors include closer
analysis of regulatory oversight, disclosure, accounting
standards and corporate
governance. Islamic banks' ratings do not express an opinion on
the bank's
compliance with sharia. Fitch will assess non-compliance with
sharia if it has
credit implications.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SRs AND SRFs
The IDRs, SRs and SRFs are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions around
the Qatari authorities' ability to provide timely support to the
banking sector,
including repayment of all senior deposits and debt, be they
domestic or
international. The RWN on all banks' IDRs is expected to be
resolved at the same
time as the RWN on the sovereign. A downgrade of the sovereign
would result in a
downgrade of all nine banks' IDRs.
In the very unlikely event that the Qatari authorities place a
moratorium on
deposit withdrawals from or debt repayment to the countries in
dispute in
retaliation, some banks' IDRs would be downgraded to 'Restricted
Default'
('RD').
VR
Developments in the current crisis could be rapid and could
significantly impact
the banks. It is likely that the most immediate impact will be
on the operating
environment, funding and liquidity, cost of funding and
performance. Any strong
impact on any of these factors will trigger a downgrade of the
VRs, although the
impact may not be as pronounced or simultaneous for all banks.
Banks with lower reliance on non-domestic deposits (such as IBQ,
Barwa and QIIB)
may be more immune to the above-mentioned pressures. In
contrast, a weakening
operating environment is expected to exert more pressure on the
bank with the
strongest company profile in Qatar, such as QNB as the flagship
bank. Increased
competition for domestic deposits will impact the liquidity
profile and funding
costs of all banks to varying degrees. We would expect margins
to come under
strain across the banking system. The current crisis could also
affect the
ability of all banks to raise foreign term funding and to term
out their funding
profiles. Fitch would expect the first large impacts to be
visible in 2H17. Any
large loss stemming from QNB's very large short USD position
could also lead to
a downgrade of the bank's VR.
SPVs AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings of debt issued by the SPVs are sensitive to changes
in their
parents' IDRs.
