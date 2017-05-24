(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch has placed Accor SA's (Accor)
Long-Term Issuer
Default rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating of 'BBB-' on
Rating Watch
Evolving (RWE). A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this commentary.
Turning HotelInvest (HI) into a subsidiary and selling a
majority stake will
effectively make Accor a truly asset-light hotel operator,
generating recurrent
management contract and franchise fees. At present, we expect
the balance of
risks to be skewed to a positive rating action, with either an
affirmation at
'BBB-' with a Positive Outlook, or an upgrade to 'BBB' upon
completion of the
split and HI sale process. Management has not yet announced
clear parameters
defining the company's financial policies post-deconsolidation
of HI. Therefore
Fitch will resolve its RWE once it has a clearer understanding
of the company's
financial targets. Fitch views Accor's strong commitment to an
investment-grade
rating as credit-positive, but the RWE signals the risks, albeit
small
currently, that a large portion of disposal proceeds may be used
for shareholder
remuneration, keeping leverage high over the rating horizon.
Accor's profitability should be more resilient by virtue of the
recurring profit
stream derived from management contracts, despite its increasing
exposure to
luxury hotels which are inherently cyclical.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HotelInvest Deconsolidation: Accor plans to sell a majority
stake in HotelInvest
(HI) to third parties and deconsolidate HI, but the percentage
could range from
51% to 80%. If Accor reduces its stake in HI to a minority
share, we would
deconsolidate HI from the group and add back the pro rata
dividends from the HI
business. This could be positive for Accor's credit profile,
mainly due to a
reduction in lease expenses, cash-flow volatility and capital
intensity. Accor
will complete turning HI into a subsidiary in June, and expects
the
deconsolidation to be effective at the subsequent sale of a
majority stake.
HI would have EUR2.0 billion term loans and a EUR1.6 billion
available credit
facility for financing future capex. The project to turn HI
into a new legal
entity will accelerate the group's "twin track" strategy,
eventually shifting
the risks and rewards associated with property ownership to
investors who prefer
real estate.
More Resilient Asset-light Business: The remaining Accor's
business model
post-split will become less capital-intensive with mainly
fee-based businesses
in management and franchise contracts under HotelServices, and
increasingly less
reliant on HI. Over time, HI's importance within Accor's room
portfolio will be
reduced as HI plans to dispose some of its assets, representing
around 25% of
its room portfolio. The asset-light model will mirror that of US
lodging groups.
The recurrent fee nature helps to mitigate revenue and EBITDA
volatility during
a period of sharp occupancy rate declines, which could occur
should security
concerns re-emerge in Europe.
High Leverage to Moderate: Fitch estimates that Accor's FFO
gross adjusted
leverage will increase temporarily in 2017 after excluding
discontinued
operations. However, we expect low FFO net adjusted leverage
because of a high
cash balance after the sale of HI. The overall leverage metrics
with lower lease
liabilities would clearly improve compared to those metrics
prior to the
separation. The level of cash left in the business, which Fitch
would consider
readily available for debt service instead of being earmarked
for acquisitions
or shareholder remuneration will be critical as we expect
initially a wide gap
between gross and net leverage metrics (above 5.5x/1.8x
respectively for 2017).
If Accor pursues a conservative financial structure post-split,
and uses the
proceeds from the sale of its majority stake in HI for debt
servicing or for
value-accretive acquisitions to solidify its already solid
business risk profile
and enable leverage to trend to 3.0- 3.5x by end-2020, this will
lead to at
least one-notch upgrade to 'BBB'.
Stronger Position in Luxury Segment: We consider Accor's
strategy of moving more
upmarket will make its business model more competitive relative
to disruptive
hospitality operators. Premium and upscale hotel guests (both
business and
leisure) are generally willing to pay for high-quality services
which Airbnb
does not offer. In 1Q17 Accor's revenue exposure to the luxury
and upscale
segment increased to 44% of total on a HotelServices standalone
basis, from 26%
in 2016. While Fitch views the luxury hotel business as
typically more exposed
to industry downturns than the mid-range and budget segments,
Accor will
decrease its vulnerability due to the lower share of fixed costs
in managing
hotels.
Security Concerns in France: Fitch expects security concerns to
remain in place
over the near term, which will put pressure on both Accor's ARR
(average room
rate) and its occupancy rate. We expect some recovery in RevPar
(revenue per
available room) to be moderate in 2017. During 2016 the number
of nights spent
in hotels by foreign tourists fell by 10.8% and the RevPar in
Paris fell by
double digits. Nevertheless, Accor's LfL (like-for-like) revenue
in France was
mitigated by its asset-light model.
Value-Accretive Acquisitions: Fitch expects Accor will remain
very active in
small-sized strategic acquisitions in digital, alternative
accommodation and
premium service businesses. Accor has announced a total of
EUR150 million in
acquisitions year-to-date at a reasonable average EV/EBITDA
multiple of 9x.
Potential Credit Impact: Fitch expects Accor to use part of the
proceeds from
the sale of HI for bolt-on acquisitions and part of the proceeds
for shareholder
returns. The ultimate credit impact will depend on the size of
shareholder
returns relative to the sale of HI, the final set-up of the
group and the future
financial structure and policy. Fitch expects the downside risk
to be limited in
our projections, given the group's strong commitment to its
rating, less
cyclical asset-light model, and its growing FFO and FCF through
expansion.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Accor's 'BBB-' is well positioned relative to European
competitors Melia Hotels
International and NH Hotel Group SA (B/Positive) on each major
comparative. It
has a slightly weaker competitive position than major global
peers like Marriott
(BBB/Positive) and Intercontinental Hotel Group (not rated),
based on number of
rooms and geographical diversification. It has a reasonable
financial profile,
although not as strong as asset-light and FCF cash-generative
groups such as
Marriott.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- room increases, rather than occupancy, remain the key driver
for revenue
growth over the next two years;
-. we expect group profitability to improve after the
deconsolidation of HI;
-. we project a moderate recovery in France beginning in 2H17
and in Brazil in
2018;
- cash tax of EUR300 million from the sale of HI over 2017 and
2018;
- annual synergies of EUR65 million from the acquisition of
Fairmont Raffles
Hotels (FRHI) to be achieved in 2019 as per management guidance;
- disposal of 55% of HI and the use of proceeds for
value-accretive acquisitions
and shareholder returns;
- dividend policy remains unchanged;
- moderately improving working capital variation from 2017 in a
pure asset-light
model;
- equity credit of 50% given for EUR900 million (EUR887 million
book value)
subordinated hybrid perpetual bond.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating (BBB) Action
-Fitch FFO lease adjusted gross leverage (adjusted for variable
leases ) below
4.0x (2016: 3.8x) and lease-adjusted net debt /EBITDAR
((adjusted for variable
leases) ratio below 3x on a sustained basis (2016: 4.6x)
-Lease-adjusted EBITDAR/gross interest plus rents ratio of above
2.5x (2016:
2.8x)
-Sustained positive free cash flow (FCF) (2016: positive EUR115
million).
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating (BB+) Action
-A sharp contraction in profitability leading to group EBIT
margin below 7%,
which is highly unlikely for a pure asset-light mode;
-FFO adjusted gross leverage (adjusted for variable leases)
above 5.0x and lease
adjusted net debt/ EBITDAR (adjusted for variable leases) above
4.5x on a
sustained basis
-Lease-adjusted EBITDAR/gross interest plus rents of below 2.0x
- Sustained negative free cash flow (FCF)
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: The group continues to retain high financial
flexibility for
its rating. The Company obtained the consent of the lenders of
the revolving
credit facility whose amount will be reduced from EUR1.8 billion
to EUR1.2
billion upon the completion of the separation. At end-2016,
Accor had EUR1.1
billion of readily available cash which will be sufficient to
cover EUR732
million short-term debt, and Fitch-projected EUR39m positive FCF
in 2017.
We have excluded 5% of Accor's cash and cash equivalents as
restricted cash
which are cash in Accor's subsidiaries outside OECD countries.
Fitch estimates
that Accor's wide geographic presence greatly limits the
business seasonality
and Accor cash balance should not be affected by working capital
movements.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Accor SA
--Long-Term IDR: 'BBB-' placed on RWE
--Short-Term IDR: 'F3' placed on RWE
--Senior unsecured long-term rating: 'BBB-' placed on RWE
-- EUR900 million subordinated hybrid perpetual bond: 'BB' on
RWE
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Maggie Cheng, CFA
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1689
Supervisory Analyst
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
+44 20 3530 1155
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 879087 214
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Leases: Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 5.6x of yearly
operating lease
expense related to long-term assets (EUR616 million in 2016).
This adjustment is
related to variable leases (by deducting 25% from the total
annual lease
commitments). Cash:
Readily available cash: We have adjusted available cash at
end-December 2016 to
reflect restricted cash of EUR59 million as in some non-OECD
subsidiaries these
are subject to more FX regulation.
Hybrids: Fitch has applied 50% equity credit to the EUR887
million book value of
the subordinated hybrid perpetual bond. This is driven by the
unconstrained
ability to defer coupons, subordination and the absence of
covenants.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Non-Financial Corporates Hybrids Treatment and Notching Criteria
(pub. 27 Apr
2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001