(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Arab Bank
Australia Limited's
(ABAL) Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and
Support Rating
on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions
can be found at
the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS & SUPPORT RATING
The RWN on ABAL's IDRs and Support Rating reflects the rating
action taken on
ABAL's parent, Jordan-based Arab Bank Plc ('A-'/RWN) on 11 July
2013.
ABAL's Long- and Short-Term IDRs and Support Rating reflect its
status as a core
subsidiary of its parent. Both share the same brand name and
strategy, and
maintain a close working relationship. The group is well placed
to provide
support and keeps a very liquid balance sheet, given the small
size of ABAL
relative to its parent. ABAL made up just 2.5% of the group's
total assets at
end-2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS & SUPPORT RATING
ABAL's IDRs would be downgraded if Arab Bank plc's IDRs were
downgraded, or if
there were a change in Fitch's view of ABAL's role as a core
subsidiary of Arab
Bank plc. ABAL's Support Rating could also be downgraded as a
result of a change
in assumptions around the propensity or ability of Arab Bank plc
to provide
timely support to ABAL.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
ABAL's VR reflects the bank's small franchise in a highly
competitive market
which, combined with sizeable loan impairment charges and
relatively moderate
operating efficiency has impacted operating profitability. Its
VR also takes
into consideration ABAL's improved - but still relatively
fragile - asset
quality, strengthened funding position, continuing ample
liquidity, and strong
regulatory capital ratios.
ABAL conducted a strategic review in 2012, resulting in
improvements in the
bank's risk management framework. These changes should
strengthen future asset
quality. Impaired loans declined during 2012 but its impaired
loan ratio is
still weaker than that of regional peers.
In addition, ABAL's profitability has also been challenged by
modest revenue
generation. Loan volumes have fallen in the past two years,
reflecting a highly
competitive market and an active reduction of higher risk loans.
The roll-off of
higher risk loans is largely complete, which may result in
modest loan growth
through H213. Nevertheless, Fitch expects operating revenue
generation to remain
under pressure. More efficient cost management and improved
asset quality are
likely to be the main contributors to stronger profitability.
ABAL's adequate liquidity and capital position continue to
underpin the bank's
VR. The bank's funding position improved partly on the back of
the loan book
decline. However, the quality of the deposits has improved given
the shift from
current account deposits to term-deposits with maturities
exceeding 90 days.
Fitch expects this trend of improvement in the funding mix to
continue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
ABAL's VR is sensitive to the development of the bank's asset
quality, recurrent
profitability and funding position. Some positive trends in the
past 12 months
have underpinned the bank's current VR. However, an upgrade in
its VR is
unlikely given the level of single name credit concentration and
low
profitability. ABAL's VR could be downgraded if the level of
impaired loans were
to increase and its funding, liquidity and capital positions
were to
deteriorate.
The rating actions are as follows:
Arab Bank Australia Limited:
Long-term IDR: 'A-', on Rating Watch Negative;
Short-term IDR: 'F1', on Rating Watch Negative;
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'; and
Support Rating: '1', on Rating Watch Negative.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
