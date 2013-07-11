(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Arab Bank PLC's
(Arab Bank)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' and Viability
Rating (VR) of 'a-'
on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR
The IDRs and VR have been placed on RWN to reflect the
heightened risk of a
downgrade due to, and pending a review of:
- The increasing risks associated with the bank's operations
across the MENA
region, specifically in the 'Arab Spring' countries. Fitch
considers the
underlying risks to be increasing as a result of the political
unrest and
economic slowdown. Although the effects have so far been
manageable for Arab
Bank, the underlying credit quality of the bank's investments in
this region has
weakened; and
- The ability of the bank, due to the structure of its network
and affiliates
and its balance sheet management policies, to offset potential
constraints on
its credit profile that arise from its domicile in Jordan.
Fitch expects to review these key rating drivers, which are of
high importance
to the ratings, and resolve the RWN within the next three
months. A downgrade of
the bank's Long-term IDR and VR by more than one notch is
possible.
Arab Bank's IDRs are driven by its intrinsic strength, as
reflected in the VR.
The ratings mainly reflect the bank's conservative overall risk
appetite for the
region, its solid capitalisation, stable funding, strong
liquidity and cautious
liquidity management. The 'F1' Short-term IDR is based on Arab
Bank's strong
liquidity, and the bank's on-going focus on maintaining a high
level of
liquidity even at the expense of profitability.
The bank's profitability is currently sound and consistent, but
Fitch considers
it vulnerable to downside risks given the uncertain operating
environment in
some of the bank's main markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR
Resolution of the RWN will revolve around Fitch's assessment of
the two factors
outlined above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the fact
that Fitch does not
factor support into the rating. Support from the Kingdom of
Jordan, if required,
is possible, but given Arab Bank's size, cannot be relied upon.
The bank has
several core shareholders, but it is difficult to assess their
willingness and
ability to provide support at all times.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
These ratings are unlikely to change.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR of 'A-' placed on RWN
Short-term IDR of 'F1' placed on RWN
Viability Rating of 'a-' placed on RWN
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Laila Sadek
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Zubaida El-Muttardi
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1091
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 31
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
