(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
placed Italian
Azienda Sviluppo Ambiente e Mobilita's (ASAM) 'BBB' Long-term
foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and 'F3' Short-term
foreign currency IDR
on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWN reflects uncertainties over timely extraordinary support
for ASAM in
light of a temporary law-mandated transfer of its ownership from
the Province of
Milan to the Region of Lombardy's subsidiary Finlombarda between
July 2014 and
December 2016. Law 56/2014 states that from January 2017 ASAM
will be returned
to the Province of Milan, which in the meantime will have become
a metropolitan
city. Italy will create 10 metropolitan cities in 2015-2016,
which will largely
have the responsibilities and funding of current provinces but
without elected
officials.
It also is unclear at this stage whether ASAM's subsidiary
Serravalle (MSMT:
BB+/RWN, see Fitch Downgrades Milano Serravalle to 'BB+', on
Rating Watch
Negative dated 9 October 2014 at www.fitchratings.com) will
distribute
sufficient dividends to allow ASAM to meet its financial
obligation coming due
in 2014-2015 or whether ASAM's timely debt servicing would
depend entirely on
extraordinary support from shareholders. Serravalle manages
motorways around
Milan and is involved via its subsidiaries (Autostrada
Pedemontana Lombarda) in
the completion of projects related to Milan World Expo in 2015.
While Fitch believes that Finlombarda's strong balance sheet
would allow it to
provide resources to ASAM to meet its debt obligations if ASAM's
assets do not
generate sufficient income, a temporary transfer of ownership
raises doubts
about control, strategic importance and integration of ASAM with
Finlombarda.
These are all important factors in Fitch's top-down rating
approach under its
criteria "Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United
States".
Lastly, Fitch believes that extraordinary support from ASAM's
temporary owner
may not be timely should Finlombarda make liquidity support
contingent on
clarification regarding negotiations between ASAM and its
financial lenders,
which over 2013-1H14 had sought to avoid a termination of a loan
agreement
following the sale of its 15% stake in Milan's airport company
SEA in 2012.
Under the loan contract, ASAM was required to use its divestment
proceeds (about
EUR150m) to redeem its EUR68m outstanding loan in 2012. Instead
ASAM only repaid
EUR40m and up-streamed the remaining proceeds of EUR110m to the
province in
order for the province to remain compliant with the stricter
budget
limits/internal stability pact rules passed for 2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN over the next three to six
months. The review
will focus on ASAM's strategic importance for Finlombarda and
the level of
control by Finlombarda as part of Fitch's assessment of the
owner's willingness
to provide liquidity support, in case of need.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudio Cappelli
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 260
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
6, Via Morigi
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76111
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
August 2012 and
'Rating of Public Sector Entities Outside the United States'
dated 4 march 2014,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
