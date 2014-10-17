(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Italian Azienda Sviluppo Ambiente e Mobilita's (ASAM) 'BBB' Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and 'F3' Short-term foreign currency IDR on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). KEY RATING DRIVERS The RWN reflects uncertainties over timely extraordinary support for ASAM in light of a temporary law-mandated transfer of its ownership from the Province of Milan to the Region of Lombardy's subsidiary Finlombarda between July 2014 and December 2016. Law 56/2014 states that from January 2017 ASAM will be returned to the Province of Milan, which in the meantime will have become a metropolitan city. Italy will create 10 metropolitan cities in 2015-2016, which will largely have the responsibilities and funding of current provinces but without elected officials. It also is unclear at this stage whether ASAM's subsidiary Serravalle (MSMT: BB+/RWN, see Fitch Downgrades Milano Serravalle to 'BB+', on Rating Watch Negative dated 9 October 2014 at www.fitchratings.com) will distribute sufficient dividends to allow ASAM to meet its financial obligation coming due in 2014-2015 or whether ASAM's timely debt servicing would depend entirely on extraordinary support from shareholders. Serravalle manages motorways around Milan and is involved via its subsidiaries (Autostrada Pedemontana Lombarda) in the completion of projects related to Milan World Expo in 2015. While Fitch believes that Finlombarda's strong balance sheet would allow it to provide resources to ASAM to meet its debt obligations if ASAM's assets do not generate sufficient income, a temporary transfer of ownership raises doubts about control, strategic importance and integration of ASAM with Finlombarda. These are all important factors in Fitch's top-down rating approach under its criteria "Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States". Lastly, Fitch believes that extraordinary support from ASAM's temporary owner may not be timely should Finlombarda make liquidity support contingent on clarification regarding negotiations between ASAM and its financial lenders, which over 2013-1H14 had sought to avoid a termination of a loan agreement following the sale of its 15% stake in Milan's airport company SEA in 2012. Under the loan contract, ASAM was required to use its divestment proceeds (about EUR150m) to redeem its EUR68m outstanding loan in 2012. Instead ASAM only repaid EUR40m and up-streamed the remaining proceeds of EUR110m to the province in order for the province to remain compliant with the stricter budget limits/internal stability pact rules passed for 2012. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch expects to resolve the RWN over the next three to six months. The review will focus on ASAM's strategic importance for Finlombarda and the level of control by Finlombarda as part of Fitch's assessment of the owner's willingness to provide liquidity support, in case of need. Contact: Primary Analyst Claudio Cappelli Analyst +39 02 87 90 87 260 Fitch Italia S.p.A. 6, Via Morigi 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 7680 76111 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14 August 2012 and 'Rating of Public Sector Entities Outside the United States' dated 4 march 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.