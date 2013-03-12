(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken the
following rating
actions on Avangardco Investments Public Limited's (Avangardco)
ratings:
- Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
affirmed at 'B' with
Stable Outlook
- Long-term local currency IDR of 'B' placed on Rating Watch
Positive (RWP)
- National long-term Rating of 'A+(ukr)' placed on RWP
- Foreign currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'B' and
Recovery Rating
affirmed at 'RR4'
These rating actions follow the announcement that Avangardco's
key operating
subsidiaries will provide an unconditional and irrevocable
suretyship on a joint
and several basis to its parent's UkrLandFarming PLC (ULF)
proposed new Eurobond
issue (see "Fitch Assigns 'B(EXP)' to UkrLandFarming PLC's
Planned Bond Issue"
dated 12 March 2013 at www.fitchratings.com), and therefore the
closer legal
ties between Avangardco and its parent, which adds to the
strategic importance
of Avangardco to the whole group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Local Currency IDR expected to be equalised with its Parent's
Fitch expects to upgrade Avangardco's local currency (LC) IDR to
'B+' upon
completion of ULF's bond placement and confirmation of greater
legal ties
stemming from cross-default clauses and a debt guarantee
structure binding the
consolidated group together. Strategic ties are expected to
remain strong, with
Avangardco providing ULF substantial revenue and profit
diversification, being
an integral part to ULF's strategy of increasing its presence
across the
agricultural value chain. Fitch acknowledges that Avangardco's
management teams
and treasury functions remain separated from ULF and that
trading relations
between the two companies are limited.
Standalone profile consistent with a 'B+' LC rating
On a standalone basis, Avangardco's local currency IDR would
also support a 'B+'
rating in Fitch's view reflecting its scale and leading market
position,
including a rising export presence, low leverage and
finalisation of the key
expansion phase, diminishing related-party transactions aside
from USD12m of
cash maintained in related-party banks (6% of the group's
reported cash and cash
equivalents) as of end December 2012. Further scope for an
upgrade of
Avangardco's LC IDR would however be constrained by ULF's rating
level and is
ultimately dependant on ULF and Avangardco's efforts to embrace
greater
transparency and adherence to high-standard corporate governance
practices.
Weak Diversification, Strong Market Positions
Limited diversification beyond its two main product lines of
eggs and egg
products weighs negatively on Avangardco's business profile.
Despite its
dominance in the domestic industrialised egg market, limited
scope for organic
growth exists in Ukraine, with the exception of dry or liquid
egg products for
prepared meals or other value-added product lines. Fitch however
recognises
Avangardco's leadership as the number one egg producer in
Eurasia, and a leading
player globally.
Exports Critical to Strategy
In 2012 exports represented 20% of group sales, approximately
USD128m.
Avangardco is somewhat reliant on export markets to channel
increased expected
egg production due to the limited upside in the domestic market.
The main export
markets remain North Africa, the Middle East and Asia; however
there are further
opportunities from the EU's recent decision to open its egg and
poultry market
to imports from Ukraine (albeit subject to import tariffs). This
should
contribute to the group's focus on exports while allowing
greater
diversification of sales by channel and destination.
High Profitability under Pressure
Avangardco reported a strong EBITDA margin in 2012 of 39.8%,
only 100bp lower
than 2011 despite high grain prices reflecting the group's early
purchasing of
grain, partnerships with local farmers and adequate pricing
power. High prices
of corn and oilseeds, if combined with failure to channel
additional production
capacity externally could create overcapacity in the domestic
egg market and
downward price pressure causing erosion of profit margins.
Improving Financial Flexibility
As expected free cash flow (FCF) has been negative in 2012
(USD69m) due to high
capex of USD322m in the first stage of the expansion capacity at
Avis,
Chornobaivske, and Imperovo Foods. Fitch expects funds from
operations (FFO)
adjusted gross leverage to decline gradually towards 1x by
end-2014 from 1.4x in
2012. Moderate leverage along with expected positive free cash
generation,
especially from 2014 will increase Avangardco's financial
flexibility.
Limited Impact from Guarantee to ULF on Avangardco's Bondholders
The announcement made by the company that it will provide an
unconditional and
irrevocable suretyship on a joint and several basis to its
parent's planned new
Eurobond issue is considered neutral for Avangardco's unsecured
creditors.
Previously Fitch had stated that Avangardco's low leverage, with
very low
secured debt, and an expanding asset base were reflected into
superior recovery
prospects for bondholders. Fitch estimates that, even including
the burden of
the new guarantee (estimated for the amount of the planned new
bond for ULF at
USD500m) as a contingent liability, net leverage would be 2.7x;
this is below
Avangardco's debt incurrence maximum leverage test of 3x. In
this case, Fitch
still expects above-average recovery prospects for unsecured
creditors at
Avangardco level, capped at 'RR4' (31%-50%) for the Ukraine
jurisdiction, hence
the affirmation of the foreign currency senior unsecured rating
at 'B'.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
The following developments would lead to Fitch's resolution of
the Rating Watch
Positive on the Local Currency Long-term IDR and the Long-term
National Rating
with an upgrade respectively to 'B+' and 'AA+(ukr)':
- Confirmation of strengthening legal ties between Avangardco
and ULF.
- Confirmation that conservative financial policies, enabling
Avangardco to
generate positive FCF and a strong financial flexibility would
be maintained.
An upgrade of the foreign currency IDR would be possible only if
Ukraine's
Country Ceiling was upgraded (currently 'B').
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- An increase in FFO adjusted leverage (gross) to 3.0x (both for
ULF and
Avangardco) on a continuing basis
- FFO fixed charge cover weakening below 4x
- Diminishing liquidity cushion ahead of the maturity of its
Eurobond due in
October 2015
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anton Shishov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 55 69
Supervisory Analyst
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the
issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology' dated 8
August 2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
