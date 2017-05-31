(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SEOUL, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed China-based Baidu, Inc.'s (Baidu) 'A' Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and 'A' foreign-currency senior unsecured rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The RWN reflects Fitch's belief that the rapid growth in Baidu's financial services activities under its wholly owned Financial Services Group (FSG) has increased Baidu's overall business risk. The risk profile of the financial services activities is significantly higher than the risk profile of Baidu's core internet services, such as search services, online video and transaction services. The RWN will be resolved when management has provided further information on FSG's expansion plans, risk control policies and procedures, and capital structure. We may affirm the ratings at their current levels or downgrade the ratings, although any downgrade is likely to be a single notch. Our review will take into account Baidu's strong net cash position, which provides a cushion to fund potential losses in the FSG. KEY RATING DRIVERS Elevated Business Risk: The FSG sells wealth management products (WMPs), which are mostly fixed-income products with short tenors of up to 12 months, and operates a micro-lending business. Baidu's wealth management business is similar to that of many Chinese banks and WMPs are part of the shadow banking system in China. As with Chinese banks, Baidu does not need to set aside large capital against potential defaults on its WMPs. Baidu sells WMPs to retail investors and reinvests most of the funds via a third-party trust company into money market investments, other fixed-income investments and corporate borrowers. Although we understand that Baidu is not legally bound to pay the target return on the WMPs to investors, we believe that the potential damage to the company's reputation - should the WMPs fail to achieve the target returns or have enough liquidity to meet maturities - is large enough that Baidu will honour the obligations under the WMPs. We also believe that the risk profile of the micro-lending business is also much higher than Baidu's core business, as its loans and cash credits to consumers are unsecured. Rapidly Growth in WMPs: Baidu's FSG business has grown from assets of CNY12 billion at end-2016 to CNY25 billion at end-March 2017, and we expect both FSG's WMP assets and micro-loan book to continue to expanding very rapidly at least in the short-term. WMPs continue to proliferate in China as there is abundant liquidity, but a scarcity of high-yielding assets in which to invest. WMPs have become an alternative form of financing for projects or investments that would not qualify for bank loans. A large exposure to WMPs may make Baidu vulnerable to asset-quality shocks, especially as loss events rise. Contingent Loss-absorption Capacity: Our review will address Baidu's capacity to absorb losses in the FSG operations, to ensure that if FSG underperformed, the additional funding required would not be a big enough drain on cash from Baidu's core operations to threaten the 'A' rating. We believe that Baidu's net cash position will be increasingly important as it will be the primary source of contingent loss-absorption capacity. At end-2016, Baidu's net cash totalled CNY23 billion, excluding payables to WMP customers of CNY7 billion, which were funds from retail investors entrusted to Baidu to invest in WMPs. DERIVATION SUMMARY Baidu's credit profile compares favourably with its internet peers such as eBay Inc. (BBB/Stable), Expedia, Inc. (BBB-/Stable), but weaker than Alibaba Group Holding Limited (A+/Stable) and Tencent Holdings Limited (A+/Stable). Baidu's cash-generation ability is weaker than that of Alibaba and Tencent. Baidu's ratings benefit from its dominance in China's search engine market, but it faces challenges to diversify its business lines and revenue sources from its core search services. It has assumed higher risk in the expansions into online-to-offline (O2O) businesses and financial services activities, which has resulted in high gross leverage and lower profitability than Alibaba and Tencent. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Revenue compounded annual growth rate of about 17% in 2016-2019 - Operating EBIT margin of 16%-17% in 2017-2019 - Annual capex of CNY16 billion -19 billion in 2017-2019 - No cash dividend and the USD2 billion share buyback programme to be completed by end-2017 - Net cash position to be sustained in 2017-2019 RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - Positive rating action is currently not envisaged. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - Fitch plans to resolve the RWN when Fitch has further information on the FSG's expansion plans, risk control policies and procedures, and future capital structure. The final ratings will depend on Baidu's risk control of its financial services activities, the pace of the FSG's growth and the availability of loss-absorption capacity in terms of net cash position. We may affirm the ratings at their current levels or downgrade the ratings, although any downgrade is likely to be a single notch. LIQUIDITY Strong Liquidity: We expect Baidu to continue to maintain a large net cash balance. At end-March 2017, Baidu had cash and short-term investments of CNY91 billion. This compared with total debt of CNY58 billion, which included redeemable non-controlling interests at subsidiaries. Mostly US Dollar Unsecured Debt: Excluding payables to WMP customers of CNY20 billion, Baidu's total debt was about CNY58 billion, with the vast majority unsecured and denominated in US dollars at end-March 2017. US dollar unsecured notes totalled USD4.75 billion and US dollar unsecured bank loans amounted to USD1.5 billion. In addition, iQiyi, a majority-owned online video subsidiary of Baidu, issued USD1.5 billion convertible notes to third parties in January 2017. Of the US dollar debt, USD750 million of 2.250% unsecured notes and USD500 million of unsecured bank loans will be due in next few months before end-2017. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Baidu, Inc. -- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'A' placed on Rating Watch Negative; -- Long-Term Local Currency IDR of 'A' placed on Rating Watch Negative; -- Foreign-currency senior unsecured class rating of 'A' placed on Rating Watch Negative; -- Rating on USD750 million 2.250% senior unsecured notes due November 2017 of 'A' placed on Rating Watch Negative; -- Rating on USD1 billion 3.250% senior unsecured notes due August 2018 of 'A' placed on Rating Watch Negative; -- Rating on USD1 billion 2.750% senior unsecured notes due June 2019 of 'A' placed on Rating Watch Negative; -- Rating on USD750 million 3.000% senior unsecured notes due June 2020 of 'A' placed on Rating Watch Negative; -- Rating on USD750 million 3.500% senior unsecured notes due November 2022 of 'A' placed on Rating Watch Negative; -- Rating on USD500 million 4.125% senior unsecured notes due June 2025 of 'A' placed on Rating Watch Negative. Contact: Primary Analyst Kelvin Ho Director +852 2263 9940 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F., Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Shelley Jang Director +822 3278 8370 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Managing Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001