The rating action follows the announcement on 10 December that
BT intends to
acquire Volksbank Romania (VBRO) from current shareholders,
Oesterreichische
Volksbanken-Aktiengesellschaft (OeVAG:51%; BBB-/RWN), Groupe
BPCE (BPCE:24.5%;
A/Stable), DZ Bank AG (DZ:16.36%; A+/Stable) and WGZ Bank AG
(WGZ:8.14%;
A+/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWE reflects the potential for the acquisition to
significantly alter BT's
financial profile, given VBRO's material relative size (assets
equal to 43% of
BT's at end-2013, the latest date for which IFRS accounts are
available).
However, it is not possible at present to accurately assess the
extent to which
the transaction will be positive or negative for BT's credit
profile, as
financial terms and conditions have not been disclosed.
The potential for the acquisition to negatively affect BT's
credit profile
reflects VBRO's weaker reported financial metrics at end-2013,
in terms of asset
quality (34% overdue loans, driven in part by the bank's foreign
currency
mortgage portfolio vs. 15% at BT), funding (loans/deposits ratio
of 256% vs. 76%
at BT) and profitability (moderately negative pre-impairment
profit vs. positive
pre-impairment profit of 2.9% of average assets at BT). VBRO
reported a higher
Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio (19% vs. BT's 14.8%), but net
overdue loans were
equal to 75% of FCC (7% at BT). VBRO's financial statements also
referred to
potentially significant litigation risks.
At the same time, notwithstanding the weaknesses in VBRO's
accounts, there is
also potential for BT to be upgraded following the acquisition,
given (i) the
possibility that VBRO's balance sheet strengthened over 2014 and
that the
acquisition price may be attractive for BT; (ii) the significant
increase in
BT's franchise that will result from the acquisition, with
possible benefits in
term of scale and efficiency improvements; (iii) BT's ability to
absorb some of
the weaknesses in VBRO's financial profile (e.g. the combined
loans/deposits
ratio of the two banks at end-2013 was a still reasonable 102%;
VBRO's negative
pre-impairment profit was equal to just 8% of BT's positive
result); and (iv)
the fact that Fitch had already identified the potential for
BT's ratings to be
upgraded if the bank's asset quality stabilises (see 'Fitch
Affirms Unicredit
Tiriac Bank and Banca Transilvania', dated 20 June 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com).
The affirmation of the 'B' Short-term IDR reflects Fitch's
expectation that
potential changes to BT's Long-term IDR upon the resolution of
RWE are likely to
be limited to one notch, and so would not result in any change
in the Short-term
IDR of 'B'.
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are unaffected by
the rating action.
Fitch expects the SR to be downgraded to '5' and the SRF to be
revised to 'No
Floor', reflecting the probably weakening of government support
for banks in the
European Union in light of further progress in addressing
impediments to
effective bank resolution.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: LONG-TERM IDR AND VR
Fitch expects to resolve the RWE after the transaction is
completed and
sufficient information on its impact on BT's credit profile is
available. The
parties expect the acquisition to be completed in 1H15 following
receipt of
regulatory approvals. Depending on the timing of completion and
the availability
of information, the resolution of the RWE could extend beyond
the typical
six-month horizon.
BT's ratings could be upgraded if the bank's financial metrics
do not
deteriorate materially as a result of the acquisition, and its
own asset quality
and capital ratios stabilise. BT could be downgraded if the
acquisition has a
significant negative effect on key financials metrics.
At end-2013, BT had an 8.9% share of banking sector assets with
total assets of
RON32.1bn. This compares with VBRO's market share of 3.8% and
balance sheet of
RON13.8bn. Both BT and VBRO operate a universal banking model;
however, VBRO
focuses primarily on residential mortgages, which accounted for
roughly 70% of
net loans at end-2013. These were mainly denominated in foreign
currency, with
lending in Swiss francs and euros accounting for 46% and 45%,
respectively, of
total net lending at end-2013.
OeVAG's ratings are unaffected by this transaction as the
planned sale of VBRO
was a known aspect of the bank's restructuring programme.
OeVAG's ratings are
entirely support-driven and we do not assign a Viability Rating
to the bank (for
more information see "Fitch Downgrades OeVAG's IDRs; Puts
VB-Verbund's VR on
RWP" on www.fitchratings.com).
The rating actions are as follows:
BT:
Long-term foreign currency IDR of 'BB-' placed on RWE
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: of 'bb-' placed on RWE
Support Rating: of '3'; unaffected
Support Rating Floor: of 'BB-'; unaffected
