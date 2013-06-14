(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the 'BB'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and all outstanding ratings for Belo Corporation
(Belo) on Rating
Watch Positive, following the announcement of Gannett Co. Inc.'s
(Gannett)
planned acquisition of Belo. The ratings previously had a
Positive Outlook. A
full list of ratings appears at the end of this release.
Gannett intends to acquire Belo at an enterprise value of $2.2
billion (a 9.4x
two-year average EBITDA multiple; 5.4x with Gannett's $175
million guided
synergies). Gannett intends to pay $1.5 billion in cash for
Belo's equity and
will assume Belo's $715 million in senior unsecured notes. The
transaction is
expected to close by the end of the year.
Fitch believes that the consolidated credit profile would be
stronger than
Belo's current credit profile (already strong for its current
ratings, which had
a Positive Outlook).
The transaction makes strategic and operational sense for both
companies. The
combined station group will provide the consolidated company
with increased
scale that will be a benefit during retransmission negotiations
with
multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs). The
acquisition would make
the combined Gannett/Belo the second largest independent TV
station operator of
ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC network affiliated stations. This is
expected to support
continued growth in high-margin retransmission revenues for the
consolidated
company. Fitch recognizes the leverage that broadcast networks
retain over the
local affiliates, and expects increases in retransmission
revenues will be
partially offset by increases in reverse compensation fees to
the networks.
Gannett expects to realize $175 million in synergies over the
next three years,
with the synergies coming from higher retransmission revenues
and typical cost
benefits associated with a corporate merger. The company noted
that $75 million
of synergies should be achieved in the first year, supported by
'after-acquired'
clauses within Gannett's retransmission agreements. Fitch
believes that these
are achievable and that digital revenue synergies provide
additional upside to
the guided target.
The senior unsecured (guaranteed) notes contain a 101% change of
control put
provision. However, given the 8% coupon on the notes and Belo's
credit profile
(and the consolidated Gannett credit profile), Fitch does not
expect the put to
be exercised by bondholders. The notes become callable in
November 2013 at 104%
and if current liquidity and pricing levels within the credit
markets for 'BB'
category credits continue, Fitch believes it is more likely that
these notes
would be redeemed early.
The remaining $440 million in Belo bonds mature in 2027 and do
not benefit from
any material covenants.
Leverage:
Fitch estimates unadjusted gross leverage at Belo of 2.7x as of
March 31, 2013.
Fitch estimates Gannett consolidated pro forma gross unadjusted
leverage of 2.6x
as of March 31, 2013 (pro forma for the Belo acquisition and
assuming
approximately $1.5 billion in additional debt). Gannett stated
its intention to
promptly reduce levels of debt following the acquisition.
As of March 31, 2013, Belo had $723 million face value of debt
outstanding,
consisting of:
--$8 million in revolving credit facility (RCF) borrowings due
2016;
--$275 million of guaranteed senior unsecured notes maturing
November 2016;
--$440 million of senior unsecured notes maturing 2027.
Key Rating Drivers:
Fitch expects a stable operating environment in 2013, with
Belo's core
advertising revenue growth in the low single digits, supported
by auto
advertising (the company's largest vertical). Political
advertising revenue was
robust and totaled approximately $60 million in 2012. Although
the ratings do
not give a material amount of credit to political revenue, given
its temporary
and volatile nature, it does provide a strong free cash flow
(FCF) boost in even
years. Fitch recognizes that the lack of material political
advertising in 2013
will result in total revenue declining to the low- to mid-single
digits.
Secular risks relate primarily to declining audiences amid
increasing
entertainment alternatives, with further pressures from the
proliferation of OTT
Internet-based television services. However, it is Fitch's
expectation that
local broadcasters, particularly the higher-rated stations, will
continue to
remain relevant and capture the material audiences that local,
regional and
national spot advertisers will demand. Retransmission revenue
reduces the
overall risk to the operating profile.
Rating Sensitivities:
The ratings may be upgraded one notch upon the completion of the
acquisition.
The ratings are on a Positive Watch; as a result, Fitch's
sensitivities do not
currently anticipate a rating downgrade.
Fitch affirms Belo's ratings as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB';
--Guaranteed RCF at 'BB+';
--Guaranteed senior unsecured notes at 'BB+';
--Non-guaranteed senior unsecured notes/bonds at 'BB'.
The ratings had a Positive Outlook but have now been placed on
Rating Watch
Positive.
The 'BB+' rating on the RCF reflects the senior guarantee from
substantially all
of Belo's domestic subsidiaries, as well as the absence of
secured debt in the
capital structure. Although the guarantee on the senior
unsecured 2016 notes is
contractually subordinated to the guarantee on the bank debt,
Fitch equalizes
the ratings on the two obligations, given Belo's enterprise
value and the
portion of total debt and leverage comprised by both tranches of
debt. The
legacy notes are not guaranteed and are notched neither up nor
down from the
IDR, reflecting the expectation for average recovery.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
