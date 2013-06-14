(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the 'BB' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and all outstanding ratings for Belo Corporation (Belo) on Rating Watch Positive, following the announcement of Gannett Co. Inc.'s (Gannett) planned acquisition of Belo. The ratings previously had a Positive Outlook. A full list of ratings appears at the end of this release. Gannett intends to acquire Belo at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion (a 9.4x two-year average EBITDA multiple; 5.4x with Gannett's $175 million guided synergies). Gannett intends to pay $1.5 billion in cash for Belo's equity and will assume Belo's $715 million in senior unsecured notes. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year. Fitch believes that the consolidated credit profile would be stronger than Belo's current credit profile (already strong for its current ratings, which had a Positive Outlook). The transaction makes strategic and operational sense for both companies. The combined station group will provide the consolidated company with increased scale that will be a benefit during retransmission negotiations with multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs). The acquisition would make the combined Gannett/Belo the second largest independent TV station operator of ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC network affiliated stations. This is expected to support continued growth in high-margin retransmission revenues for the consolidated company. Fitch recognizes the leverage that broadcast networks retain over the local affiliates, and expects increases in retransmission revenues will be partially offset by increases in reverse compensation fees to the networks. Gannett expects to realize $175 million in synergies over the next three years, with the synergies coming from higher retransmission revenues and typical cost benefits associated with a corporate merger. The company noted that $75 million of synergies should be achieved in the first year, supported by 'after-acquired' clauses within Gannett's retransmission agreements. Fitch believes that these are achievable and that digital revenue synergies provide additional upside to the guided target. The senior unsecured (guaranteed) notes contain a 101% change of control put provision. However, given the 8% coupon on the notes and Belo's credit profile (and the consolidated Gannett credit profile), Fitch does not expect the put to be exercised by bondholders. The notes become callable in November 2013 at 104% and if current liquidity and pricing levels within the credit markets for 'BB' category credits continue, Fitch believes it is more likely that these notes would be redeemed early. The remaining $440 million in Belo bonds mature in 2027 and do not benefit from any material covenants. Leverage: Fitch estimates unadjusted gross leverage at Belo of 2.7x as of March 31, 2013. Fitch estimates Gannett consolidated pro forma gross unadjusted leverage of 2.6x as of March 31, 2013 (pro forma for the Belo acquisition and assuming approximately $1.5 billion in additional debt). Gannett stated its intention to promptly reduce levels of debt following the acquisition. As of March 31, 2013, Belo had $723 million face value of debt outstanding, consisting of: --$8 million in revolving credit facility (RCF) borrowings due 2016; --$275 million of guaranteed senior unsecured notes maturing November 2016; --$440 million of senior unsecured notes maturing 2027. Key Rating Drivers: Fitch expects a stable operating environment in 2013, with Belo's core advertising revenue growth in the low single digits, supported by auto advertising (the company's largest vertical). Political advertising revenue was robust and totaled approximately $60 million in 2012. Although the ratings do not give a material amount of credit to political revenue, given its temporary and volatile nature, it does provide a strong free cash flow (FCF) boost in even years. Fitch recognizes that the lack of material political advertising in 2013 will result in total revenue declining to the low- to mid-single digits. Secular risks relate primarily to declining audiences amid increasing entertainment alternatives, with further pressures from the proliferation of OTT Internet-based television services. However, it is Fitch's expectation that local broadcasters, particularly the higher-rated stations, will continue to remain relevant and capture the material audiences that local, regional and national spot advertisers will demand. Retransmission revenue reduces the overall risk to the operating profile. Rating Sensitivities: The ratings may be upgraded one notch upon the completion of the acquisition. The ratings are on a Positive Watch; as a result, Fitch's sensitivities do not currently anticipate a rating downgrade. Fitch affirms Belo's ratings as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'; --Guaranteed RCF at 'BB+'; --Guaranteed senior unsecured notes at 'BB+'; --Non-guaranteed senior unsecured notes/bonds at 'BB'. The ratings had a Positive Outlook but have now been placed on Rating Watch Positive. The 'BB+' rating on the RCF reflects the senior guarantee from substantially all of Belo's domestic subsidiaries, as well as the absence of secured debt in the capital structure. Although the guarantee on the senior unsecured 2016 notes is contractually subordinated to the guarantee on the bank debt, Fitch equalizes the ratings on the two obligations, given Belo's enterprise value and the portion of total debt and leverage comprised by both tranches of debt. Contact: Primary Analyst Rolando Larrondo Director +1-212-908-9189 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Shawn Gannon Associate Director +1-212-908-0223 Committee Chairperson Michael Simonton, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3138 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. 