SAO PAULO, November 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Banco
Industrial and
Comercial S.A.'s (Bicbanco) national ratings on Rating Watch
Positive and
removed the Negative Outlook on the L-T National Rating as
follows:
--Long-term National Rating 'A+(bra)';
--Short-term National Rating 'F1(bra)'.
The rating action follows the announcement made by Bicbanco and
China
Construction Bank Corporation (CCB) (Long-term IDR rated 'A';
Stable Outlook;
Viability Rating 'bb' by Fitch) on Oct. 31 2013 regarding the
agreement whereby
CCB would acquire a 72% stake in Bicbanco from its current
controlling
shareholders.
The transaction is subject to necessary regulatory approvals in
Brazil and
China. After the transaction is complete, CCB will request a
tender offer to
acquire the remaining minority shares. Within the conditions of
the transaction,
some of the subsidiaries of Bicbanco may be subject to a
corporate
reorganization and possible spin-off.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Rating Watch Positive reflects Fitch's belief that once the
acquisition is
complete, Bicbanco's ratings will benefit from support from CCB,
should this be
required. CCB's IDR reflects Fitch's opinion that there is an
extremely high
probability that the Chinese authorities will support CCB if
needed. CCB is 57%
owned by the Chinese Government, and is an important player in
the Chinese
banking system in addition to being the eighth largest bank in
the world.
Should the proposed acquisition be concluded, Bicbanco's
national scale ratings
would be driven by the expected support from CCB, while the
inclusion of a
highly rated institutional parent may also result in synergies
and other
benefits that may enhance Bicbanco's business model. After the
transaction is
completed, Fitch will assess the importance of Bicbanco for CCB
and decide the
appropriate level of support to be applied to Bicbanco's
ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Rating Watch Positive will be resolved once regulatory
approval for the
acquisition is received and the transaction is completed. Upon
completion of the
necessary approvals, Bicbanco's Long-Term National Rating could
be upgraded
reflecting CCB's propensity to support Bicbanco.
In the case the transaction is cancelled, Fitch will reassess
the impact of such
situation to Bicbanco's ratings, which may result in a downgrade
of the bank if
its franchise and funding position were to be affected by such
event.
