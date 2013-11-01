(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO, November 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Banco Industrial and Comercial S.A.'s (Bicbanco) national ratings on Rating Watch Positive and removed the Negative Outlook on the L-T National Rating as follows: --Long-term National Rating 'A+(bra)'; --Short-term National Rating 'F1(bra)'. The rating action follows the announcement made by Bicbanco and China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB) (Long-term IDR rated 'A'; Stable Outlook; Viability Rating 'bb' by Fitch) on Oct. 31 2013 regarding the agreement whereby CCB would acquire a 72% stake in Bicbanco from its current controlling shareholders. The transaction is subject to necessary regulatory approvals in Brazil and China. After the transaction is complete, CCB will request a tender offer to acquire the remaining minority shares. Within the conditions of the transaction, some of the subsidiaries of Bicbanco may be subject to a corporate reorganization and possible spin-off. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Rating Watch Positive reflects Fitch's belief that once the acquisition is complete, Bicbanco's ratings will benefit from support from CCB, should this be required. CCB's IDR reflects Fitch's opinion that there is an extremely high probability that the Chinese authorities will support CCB if needed. CCB is 57% owned by the Chinese Government, and is an important player in the Chinese banking system in addition to being the eighth largest bank in the world. Should the proposed acquisition be concluded, Bicbanco's national scale ratings would be driven by the expected support from CCB, while the inclusion of a highly rated institutional parent may also result in synergies and other benefits that may enhance Bicbanco's business model. After the transaction is completed, Fitch will assess the importance of Bicbanco for CCB and decide the appropriate level of support to be applied to Bicbanco's ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Rating Watch Positive will be resolved once regulatory approval for the acquisition is received and the transaction is completed. Upon completion of the necessary approvals, Bicbanco's Long-Term National Rating could be upgraded reflecting CCB's propensity to support Bicbanco. In the case the transaction is cancelled, Fitch will reassess the impact of such situation to Bicbanco's ratings, which may result in a downgrade of the bank if its franchise and funding position were to be affected by such event. Contact: Primary Analyst Eduardo Ribas Associate Director +55 11 4504-2213 Fitch Rating Brasil Ltda. Alameda Santos 700 Sao Paulo, Brazil Secondary Analyst Luiz Claudio Vieira Associate Director +55 21 4503-2617 Committee Chairperson Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1 212 908 0739 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated August 2012, --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' dated August 2012; --'National Ratings Criteria' dated January 2011 . Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.