PARIS/LONDON, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the
'AA+' rating of
the Obligations Foncieres (OF; French legislative covered bonds)
issued by BNP
Paribas Public Sector SCF (BNPP PS SCF), Caisse Francaise de
Financement Local
(CAFFIL) and Compagnie de Financement Foncier (CoFF) on Rating
Watch Negative
(RWN).
The rating actions follow the RWN placed on France's 'AA+'
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) (see Fitch Places France's 'AA+' IDR on Rating Watch
Negative, dated 14
October 2014). The programmes are affected by the sovereign
rating action given
their cover pools' exposures to the French sovereign or to
French public sector
entities and the fact that overcollateralisation (OC) levels
relied upon by the
agency in its analysis are expected to no longer be commensurate
with a 'AA+'
rating if the French sovereign is downgraded.
A potential downgrade of the French sovereign rating by one
notch to 'AA' would
not affect the liquidity gaps and systemic risk component of the
agency's
discontinuity analysis for French covered bond programmes.
Fitch will resolve the RWN on the OF following the resolution of
the RWN on the
French sovereign IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - BNPP PS SCF
Fitch has placed the 'AA+' rating of the OF issued by BNPP PS
SCF on RWN, driven
by the cover pool's large exposure to French sovereign-related
assets, in the
form of French sovereign bonds (4%) and Coface - the export
credit agency (ECA)
of the French sovereign - guarantee/insurance exposures (30%).
In Fitch's analysis, the OF rating is credit-linked to the
rating of France and
the agency assumes that no losses occur on French sovereign
bonds and Coface
guarantee/insurance exposures in a rating scenario at or below
the French
sovereign rating.
Should the French sovereign rating be downgraded by one notch to
'AA', Fitch
would, in an 'AA+' stress scenario, model a default of some
French exposures in
the pool, with low recoveries. This would lead to an increase of
the breakeven
OC for an 'AA+' rating above the current committed OC of 5.5%,
which the agency
relies on in its analysis.
RATING SENSITIVITY TO THE SOVEREIGN RATING - BNPP PS SCF
Should the French sovereign rating be downgraded by one notch to
'AA', and
unless the committed OC is increased to at least the new
breakeven OC for an
'AA+' rating on the OF, the OF rating would be downgraded by one
notch to 'AA'.
All else being equal, should the rating of the French sovereign
be affirmed at
'AA+', the OF rating would also be affirmed at 'AA+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - CAFFIL
Fitch has placed the 'AA+' rating of the OF issued by CAFFIL on
RWN, driven by
the cover pool's large exposure to public sector loans and
public sector bonds
(91.5%), with a heavy concentration of its assets in France
(77%).
In Fitch's analysis, the OF rating is based on the IDR of
CAFFIL's parent,
Societe de Financement Local (SFIL; AA/RWN) and the IDR uplift
of '1' assigned
to the programme and is therefore independent of actual OC
protection. Should
SFIL's IDR be downgraded by one notch to 'AA-', Fitch would rely
on the lowest
level of nominal OC for the programme over the last 12 months,
of 13.9%, when
assessing the OF creditworthiness.
Should the French sovereign rating be downgraded by one notch to
'AA', Fitch
would revise its credit risk assumption for French debtors
included in the cover
pool. In a stress scenario above the sovereign rating, Fitch
applies an 80%
probability of default with minimal recoveries given default
(20% in an 'AA+'
scenario) to such assets, resulting in a high stressed expected
loss for the
cover pool credit analysis. An OC of 13.7% would no longer be
sufficient to
support an 'AA+' rating on the OF and Fitch believes that the
new breakeven OC
level to enhance the OF rating above the sovereign rating makes
such enhancement
unrealistic.
RATING SENSITIVITY TO THE SOVEREIGN RATING - CAFFIL
All else being equal, should the French sovereign and SFIL both
be downgraded by
one notch, the OF rating would likely be downgraded by one notch
to 'AA'. Should
the rating of the French sovereign be affirmed at 'AA+', and the
rating of SFIL
at 'AA', the OF rating would also be affirmed at 'AA+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - CoFF
Fitch has placed the 'AA+' rating of the OF issued by CoFF on
RWN, driven by the
cover pool's large exposure to public sector assets (37.9%), the
majority of
which (65%) are French exposures.
In a stress scenario at or below the level of the French
sovereign rating, Fitch
models a low expected loss for this French public sector
sub-pool, resulting
notably from high recovery expectations.
In an 'AA+' scenario where the sovereign is not assumed to
default, Fitch models
an 11% credit loss for the entire cover pool. This is the main
driver of
Fitch's breakeven OC for an 'AA+' rating, which stands at 15.5%
and compares
with the 17.7% OC (the lowest nominal OC over the last 12
months) which the
agency relies on in its analysis.
Should the French sovereign rating be downgraded by one notch to
'AA', Fitch
would revise its credit risk assumption for French public sector
debtors
included in the cover pool. In a stress scenario above the
sovereign rating,
Fitch applies an 80% probability of default with minimal
recoveries given
default (20% in an 'AA+' scenario) for this sub-pool, resulting
in a substantial
increase in the stressed expected loss for the overall cover
pool credit
analysis. An OC of 17.7% would therefore no longer be sufficient
to support an
'AA+' rating on the OF and Fitch believes that the new breakeven
OC level to
enhance the OF rating above the sovereign rating makes such
enhancement
unrealistic.
RATING SENSITIVITY TO THE SOVEREIGN RATING - CoFF
All else being equal, should the French sovereign be downgraded
by one notch to
'AA', the OF rating would likely be downgraded by one notch to
'AA'. Should the
rating of the French sovereign be affirmed at 'AA+', the OF
rating would also be
affirmed at 'AA+'.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the OF ratings will be affected,
amongst others, by
the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding OF,
which can change
over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the
breakeven OC to
maintain the OF ratings cannot be assumed to remain stable over
time.
