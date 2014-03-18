March 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has placed Cableuropa S.A.'s
(Cableuropa) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' on Rating Watch Positive (RWP)
following the announcement of the proposed acquisition of Grupo Corporativo Ono,
S.A. (Cableuropa's ultimate holding company) by Vodafone Group plc (Vodafone;
A-/RWN). A list of debt securities/instruments affected by the RWP is provided
at the end of this commentary.
The rating watch recognises the potential for Cableuropa to be owned and become
part of a materially stronger and higher-rated parent, with the company likely
to benefit from increased financial flexibility, alongside revenue and operating
cost synergies.
Key to any eventual upgrade of Cableuropa will be a review of management's
medium-term intentions with respect to Cableuropa's current outstanding debt and
future funding. The transaction is subject to antitrust approval and is expected
by Fitch to close in 2014. Fitch expects to resolve the rating watch shortly
after the transaction's close.
For Fitch's views on the implications for Vodafone see separate commentary on
"Fitch Puts Vodafone on Rating Watch Negative" dated 18 March 2014 at
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Parent-subsidiary Linkage
The linkage between Cableuropa and its new parent will be considered according
to Fitch's parent-subsidiary methodology. Strong linkage can, in certain
circumstances, lead to an equalisation of the companies' respective ratings. A
final outcome will depend on an assessment of legal, operational and strategic
ties between the two companies.
In the absence of a parent company guarantee of Cableuropa's existing debt, some
notching down from the stronger rated parent can, however, be expected (Fitch
notes that in the case of Vodafone's acquisition of German cable operator, KDG,
the latter was rated at BBB+ following transaction close in December 2013, one
notch below the parent).
Quad-Play and Operational Benefits
Cableuropa is Spain's largest cable operator. The company has approximately 1.9
million retail customers (residential and small business) and has a fibre
network built-out past 7.2 million homes (approx. 40% of Spain's primary homes).
The company has established a solid presence in the country's telecoms market
with telephony and high-speed broadband its most strongly penetrated services. A
rapidly growing mobile business - currently offered through a virtual mobile
network operator agreement with Telefonica - has seen the company increase
mobile customers to 1.1 million by FY13. Spain is one of the most advanced
quad-play markets in Europe, with the potential for Cableuropa to integrate and
cross-sell its fixed- line services with Vodafone, the country's second-largest
mobile operator (by subscribers and revenues), offering the potential for
material revenue and cost synergies.
Future Funding Strategy
The post-acquisition funding strategy at Cableuropa will be key to identifying
the potential notching between the company and its parent when resolving the
rating watch. Cableuropa has approximately EUR3.5n of debt outstanding composed
of a mix of secured bank debt, secured notes and unsecured notes - all of which
benefit from change of control language in documentation. Second call dates for
most of the bonds fall between 4Q14 and 1Q15, in Fitch's view providing the most
obvious opportunity for management to consider any potential near-term
refinancing plans given the sizeable cost savings that could be achieved from a
more centralised funding strategy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
-Completion of the announced acquisition by Vodafone, which is likely to lead to
an upgrade of Cableuropa and its related debt. In the event the transaction does
not proceed the RWP will be removed and the ratings would be expected to be
affirmed at current levels, reflecting the company's standalone credit profile.
On a stand-alone basis Cableuropa exhibits a solid operating profile in the
context of a difficult operating environment; where the economy, intensifying
competition and austerity-driven fiscal policies have had an impact on the
company's revenues, operating margins and cash flow.
- Funds from operations (FFO) net leverage below 5.0x (correlating to around
4.5x net debt EBITDA) and the generation of a high-single digit free cash flow
margin could lead to an upgrade. Fitch will also monitor Cableuropa's ability to
manage any increase in competitive dynamics over the coming years.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- An increase in FFO-adjusted net leverage above 5.5x, together with a
substantial weakening of the company's cash flow generation ability
The following instruments have been placed on RWP
Cableuropa senior secured bank: 'BB-'/'RR2'
Nara Cable Funding senior secured bonds: 'BB-'/'RR2'
Nara Cable Funding II senior secured bonds: 'BB-'/'RR2'
ONO Finance II plc unsecured notes: 'CCC+'/'RR6'