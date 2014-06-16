(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Covidien plc's
ratings,
including the 'A' Issuer Default Rating (IDR), on Rating Watch
Negative. The
action follows the announcement that Covidien will be acquired
by Medtronic,
Inc. for total consideration of $42.9 billion. The ratings apply
to $5 billion
of Covidien's debt outstanding at March 28, 2014. A full list of
ratings follows
at the end of this press release.
Key Rating Drivers:
Medtronic is expected to assume Covidien's outstanding debt upon
the close of
the transaction, anticipated to occur in late 2014 or early
2015, pending
regulatory approvals. Fitch expects that the use of significant
equity funding
and cash on hand will reduce the amount of debt needed to fund
the transaction
and defray the impact on leverage of the combined company.
However, pro forma
leverage at the close is expected to be greater than the 1.5x
level that is
consistent with an 'A' IDR for Covidien. A downgrade of the
rating is likely to
be limited to one notch, but there are several issues that will
influence the
post-acquisition credit profile, including:
--The capital structure of the combined company, including where
the Covidien
debt is held and Fitch's perception of the strength of the
operational,
strategic and legal linkages with Medtronic, including any
formal guarantees of
the Covidien debt;
--The amount of debt used to fund the transaction. Fitch expects
Medtronic will
fund the cash consideration for the acquisition with a
combination of debt and
cash on hand;
--The pricing of the debt used to fund the acquisition, which
will effect
interest coverage levels and free cash flow (FCF) generation of
the combined
company;
--Fitch's view of the operational risk inherent in the
integration of Covidien
and any potential upside to financial results to be realized
through synergies.
Medtronic has so far identified $850 million of cost synergies
to be realized in
the two to three years post transaction;
--Medtronic's plans to apply cash to debt reduction in the 12-18
months post
transaction.
Rating Sensitivities:
Maintenance of an 'A' IDR for Covidien requires total
debt-to-EBITDA of 1.5x or
below. There is tolerance for increased debt to fund the
acquisition, as long as
Fitch believes Medtronic is willing and able to reduce debt
within the 18 months
following the transaction. Medtronic has stated that pro forma
debt-to-EBITDA
will be 2.3x upon the close of the transaction. Fitch believes
this pro forma
leverage is achievable, but would require the company to use
most of its cash on
hand to fund the transaction. Since the transaction is not
expected to close
until late in 2014 at the earliest, cash-build in the second
half of the year
could also help fund the cost of the transaction.
The amount of cash generated by the combined company will depend
upon the amount
of debt financing and the associated interest expense. Based on
a pro forma
analysis not including the benefit of any financial synergies,
Fitch believes
the combined company will generate FCF of at least $5 billion
annually, which
could facilitate rapid deleveraging and provide support for the
credit profile
post transaction. A downgrade of the ratings is more likely to
occur if Fitch
believes Medtronic will prioritize use of cash for shareholder
payouts and
additional acquisitions in the year following the transaction.
Historically,
both Medtronic and Covidien have used a sizeable portion of cash
for shareholder
payouts, including dividends and share repurchases, and
Medtronic has stated
that it will continue to target paying out 50% of FCF before
dividends to
shareholders.
Sound Strategic Rationale for Transaction:
Fitch believes that there is a strong strategic rationale for
the transaction,
based as it is on an improved business mix, since there appears
to be minimal
overlap in major product areas. The combined company will
certainly touch more
clinical areas within healthcare; Medtronic is primarily focused
on cardiac
(cardiac rhythm management and stents) and orthopedic devices,
while Covidien's
product lines are focused on general and advanced surgical
devices and products
that are used across a wide spectrum of medical indications. The
companies do
share the same customer base of hospitals and physicians, so
there may be the
potential for revenue synergies through consolidated pricing
power. The $850
million of synergies Medtronic has identified so far cover more
reliable
cost-containment items, such as supply chain management and
eliminating
redundant corporate expense.
In addition to an improved business mix and cost synergies, tax
considerations
also support the rationale for the combination. Medtronic will
accomplish a tax
inversion through the transaction, and plans to redomicile in
Covidien's Irish
tax jurisdiction. The current effective tax rates of the two
companies are not
drastically different, so the effect of lower taxes on income
and cash flows
will not be very large. However, Medtronic will have improved
financial
flexibility, since it will be able access non-U.S. cash balances
with less
onerous tax implications.
Fitch has placed the following ratings of Covidien on Rating
Watch Negative:
Covidien plc
--IDR 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1'.
Covidien International Finance S.A. (CIFSA)
--IDR 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1'.
--Commercial paper program 'F1';
--Credit facility 'A';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A'.
CIFSA, which is the obligor of Covidien's debt, is a wholly
owned subsidiary of
Covidien plc. CIFSA directly or indirectly owns all of the
operating
subsidiaries of Covidien, issues debt, and performs treasury
operations for
Covidien, otherwise it conducts no independent business
operations of its own.
CIFSA's senior notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by
both Covidien
Ltd. and Covidien plc. Covidien plc replaced Covidien Ltd. as
the ultimate
parent company in June 2009.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bob Kirby
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Megan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0501
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3169
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.