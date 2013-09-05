(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Dixons
Retail plc (Dixons)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' and senior
unsecured ratings of
'B+' on Rating Watch Positive (RWP) applicable to Dixons'
guaranteed bonds due
in 2015 and 2017. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'B'.
These rating
actions follow the announcement of the disposal of Dixons'
online unit PIXmania
and Electroworld operations in Turkey.
The RWP takes into account the improvement envisaged by Fitch in
Dixons'
operating and financial profile following the closure of the
proposed deal.
Fitch expects Dixons' group EBIT margin to trend towards 2% by
FY15 (FY13:1.6%
pre-disposal) and that the disposal of its loss making business,
PIXmania will
reduce the uncertainty and improve visibility of Dixons' credit
profile.
Management will now have fewer distractions and will be able to
focus more on
its UK and Nordics businesses which are currently performing
well. Fitch expects
the group to continue to maintain a prudent financial policy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ratings Upside
Fitch expects that the completion of the disposal has the
potential to result in
one-notch upgrade. Post disposal, Dixons' credit profile will be
driven
predominantly by its core UK and Nordics business. It will be
important for
Dixons to prove the improvement of its current profit margin in
its core
operations, leverage profile amid a competitive industry in
order to achieve its
longer-term objectives.
Continued Improvement in Operating Trend
Dixons continues to benefit from its "Renewal and
Transformation" programme. The
group has got its service proposition and product range on track
and refurbished
and streamlined its store portfolio. Like-for-like (LFL) sales
have been
positive since April 2012, despite a difficult trading
environment in the UK and
Ireland and competitive environment in the Nordics. UK and
Ireland's LFL sales
were up 6% for Q114 (quarter ended 31 July 2013) and 5% in
northern Europe.
Group EBIT margin was 1.6% in FY13 and Fitch expects this to
trend above 2%
following the disposals by FY15.
Strengthened Market Position
The consolidation in the industry in the UK over the past two
years, including
the closure of 11 Best Buy Co., Inc. (BB-/Negative) stores and
the disposal of
Comet (owned by Darty, formerly known as Kesa, unrated), has
helped to create a
more favourable competitive environment for Dixons. In the
Nordics, there have
been a number of significant exits from the independent sector
and heavy price
competition. Overall, Dixons is in a much stronger position than
a few years
ago.
Strengthened Credit Metrics
Group lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR improved to 4.7x in FY13
(FY12:5.1x) and
FFO net leverage was 5x in FY13 (FY12: 5.9x). Total adjusted
debt was GBP3.3bn,
reflecting that most of Dixons' adjusted debt is linked to the
capitalisation of
the group's operating leases. Therefore, in the context of total
adjusted debt,
the EUR69m of investment required to dispose of PIXmania is
relatively small
even though the elimination of losses from PIXmania should be a
big driver of
Dixon's profit improvement expected by FY15 (ending April 2015).
FFO fixed
charge coverage remained stable at 1.3x in FY13 (FY12:1.3x) and
is expected to
improve mildly to 1.5x by FY15.
Improving Liquidity Profile
The liquidity problems that affected Dixons in 2008-2009 have
abated. The
company has managed an equity injection, restructured its
capital structure
through refinancing and extending the maturity of its revolving
credit facility
(GBP225m due June 2015) and issued two bonds due in 2015
(GBP100m) and 2017
(GBP150m).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- Completion of the sale of PIXmania and its Turkish operations
on the announced
terms.
- Group EBIT margin improving to 2.5%.
- A sustainable positive LFL sales growth in core areas (the UK
and Ireland and
the Nordic region).
- Lease-adjusted net debt to EBITDAR below 5x or lease-adjusted
net debt/FFO
decreasing to below 5.5x and/or ability to maintain positive
free cash flow
generation.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
stabilisation of the rating at the current level include:
- Deterioration in its operating performance such that EBIT
margin falls below
1.5%
- Lease adjusted net debt/EBITDAR above 5x or lease adjusted net
debt/FFO higher
than 5.5x.
- Inability to complete the announced disposals and material
deterioration in
its southern European businesses and PIXmania depleting group
cash flows and
eroding the group's liquidity buffer.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Roma Patel
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1465
Supervisory Analyst
Ching Mei Chia
Director
+44 20 3530 1068
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.