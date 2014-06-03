(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed French-based
foodservices
company Elior SA (Elior) (previously Holding Bercy
Investissement SCA) ratings
on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The ratings being placed on RWP
are Elior's
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' and its senior secured
credit facility of
'BB-', and Elior Finance & Co. SCA's 'BB-'/'RR3' EUR350m senior
secured notes
due 2020.
The RWP reflects the recent announcement of a EUR845m initial
public offering
(IPO) by the group, which will initially be used to repay
secured bank and bond
debt. Post IPO Fitch expects funds from operations (FFO)
Fitch-adjusted gross
leverage to reduce to around 5.2x on a pro-forma basis from 7.6x
at the
financial year ended September 2013 and to remain at or below
5.0x thereafter.
On the basis that the IPO is successful this could be consistent
with a higher
rating if the guidelines detailed below for an upgrade are met.
In the event
that the IPO is completed but the de-leveraging path or profits
are not in line
with expectations Fitch could assign the IDR a Positive Outlook
reflecting the
diversification of the group's funding sources and better
financial flexibility
resulting from the IPO.
The ratings continue to reflect Elior's balanced business
profile resulting from
its broad product offering, strong customer and business
diversification, and
high barriers to entry in the catering sector.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Reducing but High Leverage
The IPO of EUR845m (EUR785m of new shares and EUR60m of existing
shares) should
reduce FFO adjusted gross leverage to a pro-forma 5.2x from 7.6x
at FYE13. Fitch
expects credit metrics to show additional improvement by
September 2015, driven
by moderate organic sales growth and mild profit margin
expansion as
extraordinary costs dissipate. Thereafter, any meaningful
deleveraging will be
predicated on continued profit growth and Fitch does not expect
any further
material repayment of debt prior to bullet maturities in
2019/2020.
Strong Cash Flow Conversion
The asset-light nature and low capital intensity of the business
allow Elior to
convert operating profits into positive cash flow before debt
service; Fitch
estimates free cash flow (FCF) margin averaging 1% of sales over
the next four
years. This provides some financial flexibility, a key
supporting factor of the
company's credit profile. However, FFO fixed charge cover is
expected to at 2.4x
by September 2015 (around 2.0x pre-IPO), which is weak for the
potentially
higher rating, but adequate for the existing rating.
Sound Business Risk Profile
Elior's geographical concentration in France and other southern
European
countries remains a constraining factor on the rating relative
to its closest
peers Compass (A-/Stable) and Sodexo (BBB+/Stable), who maintain
broader
geographical diversification. Nonetheless, Elior possesses
several
company-specific traits akin to low investment grade business
services companies
such as a broad range of services and customer diversification
as well as a high
proportion of contracted revenues and low renewal risk.
Long-Term Outsourcing Trend
The long-term trend toward outsourced foodservices is expected
to support
continued sales and profit growth over the medium term.
Diversified Profit Drivers
Elior's contract catering and support services segment
(representing 68% of FY13
group EBITDA) is a key anchor of the ratings. We expect
profitability under
these contracts, which is largely P&L based (ie where the
provider is paid for
the service and bears the costs), to remain steady in a low
inflationary
environment while retaining any productivity improvements. We
also expect
concession activities, accounting for one-third of group EBITDA,
to remain
structurally more profitable, albeit more capital-intensive,
than contract
catering over the next two years.
Adequate Liquidity
Unrestricted cash of EUR231m at end-March 2014 (EUR210m at
FYE13), together with
access to nearly EUR200m of undrawn revolving credit facilities
pre-IPO, is
sufficient to meet Elior's business needs and moderate debt
repayments for 2014
and 2015 of around EUR300m.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating actions include:
- Further deleveraging resulting from the application of a
significant portion
of IPO proceeds to debt redemption so that FFO adjusted gross
leverage is below
5.0x
- FFO fixed charge coverage sustained above 2.8x (FYE13: 1.7x)
- FCF/total adjusted debt margin above 12%
Negative: The ratings are likely to be affirmed with a Stable
Outlook if the
planned IPO fails to materialise or if future credit metrics are
worse than
expected.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
