(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the ratings
assigned to
Fidelity & Guaranty Life and its insurance subsidiaries
(collectively referred
to as F&G Life) on Rating Watch Evolving. This rating action
also includes the
removal from Rating Watch Positive status for the Issuer Default
Rating (IDR)
and senior unsecured note ratings of Fidelity & Guaranty Life
Holdings, Inc.
(FGLH) and the placement of these ratings also on Rating Watch
Evolving. A
complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Today's rating action follows F&G Life's announcement that the
acquisition
agreement of the company by China-based Anbang Insurance Group
Co., Ltd.
(Anbang) was terminated on April 17, 2017. As previously
disclosed in their Form
8-K filed on Feb. 9, 2017, F&G Life was permitted to solicit,
respond to, and
negotiate any competing offers but not to enter into a
definitive agreement as
long as the Anbang merger agreement remained in effect. The
Rating Watch
Evolving status reflects uncertainty over the future ownership
of F&G Life and
the uncertainty around the directional impact of the ownership
on the ratings.
F&G Life's current Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings
largely reflect the
company's standalone credit profile at 'BBB' as a subsidiary of
HRG Group Inc.,
while the IDR and senior unsecured note ratings of FGLH reflect
the non-standard
(i.e. wider) notching from the IFS rating as a result of the
rating and
financial profile of its highly leveraged parent, HRG Group Inc.
(HRG; 'B' IDR).
Fitch's ratings for F&G Life continue to reflect the company's
relatively narrow
product focus and liability profile, strong balance sheet
profile, and improved
operating performance. The ratings also consider the competitive
and regulatory
challenges tied to the company's strategic focus selling fixed
indexed annuities
(FIAs) through independent marketing organizations (IMOs), and
macroeconomic
challenges associated with low interest rates. F&G Life's recent
financial
performance and balance sheet fundamentals remain in line with
rating
expectations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Over the near term, once identified, the relative credit quality
and financial
profile of the potential buyer of F&G Life, as well as Fitch's
view on the
degree of financial support or financial strain the buyer would
provide, has the
largest positive or negative directional impact on the ratings
of F&G Life.
On a standalone basis, key rating triggers that could result in
an upgrade of
all F&G Life entities include:
--F&G Life's consolidated RBC above 400%;
--Financial leverage below 25%;
--Operating GAAP ROE above 10% on a consistent basis;
--Continued low credit-related investment losses.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--F&G Life's consolidated RBC falls below 300% with operating
leverage above
20x;
--Consolidated financial leverage for F&G Life exceeds 35%;
--Maximum statutory dividend coverage of F&G Life consolidated
interest expense
falls below 3x;
--Operating ROE below 5% over four consecutive quarters.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Evolving:
Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Co.
Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Co. of New York
--IFS rating 'BBB'.
Fitch has removed the following ratings from Rating Watch
Positive and placed
them on Rating Watch Evolving:
Fidelity & Guaranty Life Holdings, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'BB';
--Senior unsecured note due April 2021 'BB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nelson Ma, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0273
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Committee Chairperson
Douglas Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
