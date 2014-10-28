(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 28 (Fitch) Following First Niagara Financial
Group's (FNFG)
sizeable $800 million non-cash impairment charge to goodwill as
well as a $45
million reserve for a process issue related to certain customer
deposit
accounts, Fitch Ratings has placed the FNFG's 'BBB-/F3' Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) on Rating Watch Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the
long- and
short-term IDRs of First Niagara Bank, N.A (full legal name) at
'BBB-/F3'. A
full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The Negative Rating Watch on the holding company reflects
Fitch's view that the
holding company's financial flexibility continues to be
pressured. Fitch
recognizes that the sizeable impairment charge is an accounting
event and does
not impact cash. However, the net loss will now require the bank
subsidiary to
receive regulatory approval on a quarterly basis (potentially up
to 1Q'17) in
order to dividend up to the holding company. While the company
will more than
likely receive approval from regulators, it will limit the
parent company's
financial flexibility, which Fitch already viewed as pressured
given its
comparatively low levels of capital. Fitch estimates that the
company presently
has sufficient debt service coverage (2.0 times) over the next
12 months
including common dividends, preferred dividends, interest
expense on various
debt instruments excluding bank dividends.
Additionally, the company also announced a $45 million reserve
charge to address
a process issue related to certain customer deposit accounts.
This reserve is an
early estimate and the company has begun an internal review.
Fitch will continue
to assess future impact, if any, to profitability as the company
discloses
further information.
The rating affirmation of the bank reflects Fitch's view that
core operating
performance continues to be satisfactory and in-line with rating
expectations.
Nonetheless, similar to peers, FNFG's earnings will likely be
pressured by the
low interest rate environment. Additionally, Fitch considers
asset quality to be
solid. FNFG's NCOs and NPAs stood at 0.23% and 1.39% for 3Q14.
Although, Fitch
believes NCOs will increase from historical performance given
commercial loan
growth, these are expected to remain manageable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch Negative within the
next 60 days. The
agency's review will focus on clarity regarding holding company
liquidity plans,
Basel III capital compliance, and plans for the company's CLO
portfolio to
comply with the Volcker rule. Management actions that improve
holding company
liquidity from currently estimated levels could support
maintaining holding
company ratings at 'BBB-'.
Conversely, if the company does not sufficiently address, in
Fitch's opinion,
contingent liquidity concerns at the holding company, the Rating
Watch Negative
could be resolved with a ratings downgrade.
In line with Fitch's criteria regarding holding company and bank
subsidiary
equalization of ratings, Fitch may consider notching down the
holding company's
IDRs reflecting the view that the holding company financial
flexibility has been
limited and will likely remain for a longer time horizon.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
First Niagara Financial Group, Inc
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR 'F3';
--Viability rating 'bbb-';
--Senior unsecured 'BBB-';
--Preferred stock 'B';
--Subordinated debt 'BB+';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor 'NF'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
First Niagara Bank
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB';
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Viability at 'bbb-'
--Short-term deposits at 'F3';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3'.
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+1-212-908-9162
Committee Chairperson
Ilya Ivashkov, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0769
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
