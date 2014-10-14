(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed France's
'AA+' Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) on
Rating Watch Negative
(RWN). The issue ratings on France's unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds
have also been placed on RWN. At the same time, Fitch has
affirmed the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+' and the Country Ceiling
at 'AAA'.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of sovereign
reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according
to a published
schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from
this in order to
comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this
provision as allowing
us to publish a rating review in situations where there is a
material change in
the creditworthiness of the issuer that we believe makes it
inappropriate for us
to wait until the next scheduled review date to update the
rating or
Outlook/Watch status. The next scheduled review date for Fitch's
sovereign
rating on France was 12 December 2014, but Fitch believes that
developments in
France warrant such a deviation from the calendar and our
rationale for this is
laid out below.
Fitch will seek to resolve the RWN at its next scheduled rating
review of
France, with the outcome to be published on 12 December 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWN reflects the following factors and their relative
weights:
HIGH
On 1 October, the French government presented its draft 2015
budget and
confirmed a material increase in its budget deficit targets. The
slippages were
initially announced in August but the full details underpinning
the new deficits
were not available at that time. The government now projects the
general
government budget deficit at 4.4% in 2014 (previously in the
April Stability
Programme it was 3.8%) and at 4.3% in 2015 (previously 3.0%),
both slightly
worse than the 4.1% of GDP achieved in 2013. It has postponed
its commitment to
meet the headline EU fiscal deficit threshold of at most 3% of
GDP from 2015
until 2017. France's budget deficit compares with a 0.2% surplus
for the 'AA'
category median.
Fitch commented at the time of its previous rating review in
June that a
weakening in public finances compared with our baseline
projections or greater
uncertainty over the implementation of budget consolidation
efforts could
trigger negative rating action. The agency's latest forecasts
show wider fiscal
deficits into the medium term, with a deficit of 3.3% of GDP in
2017, a negative
variance of more than 1.5ppt compared with our previous
projection. The French
government's own forecasts show material deviations from prior
forecasts.
Previously, they had projected the deficit to fall to 1.3% of
GDP by 2017. This
has been revised up to 2.8% in the latest projections. The wider
deficits have
negative consequences for public debt dynamics.
Fitch now expects the gross general government debt (GGGD) to
GDP ratio to peak
two years later and higher at 99.7% in 2017 with a slower
decline to 94.9% by
the end of the decade. The revised projections for France
compare with Fitch's
previous forecasts in June of GGGD peaking at around 96% in 2015
from 93.5% in
2013 and falling below 90% by 2020. Even under the government's
own updated
forecasts, the capacity of the public finances to absorb shocks
has been
significantly reduced. The authorities project the debt ratio to
peak higher at
98% in 2016 (previously 95.6% in 2014 and 2015) and fall to
97.3% in 2017
(previously 91.9%) and 92.9% in 2019. The projections compare
with the 'AA'
category median for GGGD of 37%. The only 'AA' range country
with a higher debt
ratio is Belgium (AA/Stable).
Risks to Fitch's fiscal projections remain on the downside owing
to the
uncertain outlook for GDP growth and inflation in the near term
and the
increased uncertainty over the government's ability to deliver
on a fiscal
consolidation path. The French High Council of Public Finance's
(HCPF) opinion
on the government's latest economic forecast was that the lower
GDP growth rates
projected for 2016-2017 were more realistic than previous
forecasts but still
reflect an optimistic view of the external environment and
domestic investment
potential. The HCPF's opinion on the government's fiscal
projections was that
there was a risk of deviation from the medium-term objective of
lowering the
structural deficit from 2.5% of potential GDP in 2013 to 0.4% by
2019.
Reflecting these concerns, Fitch's medium-term growth forecasts
are weaker and
budget deficits wider than official projections.
MEDIUM
The outlook for the French economy has deteriorated, impairing
the prospects for
fiscal consolidation and stabilising the public debt ratio. The
French economy
underperformed Fitch's and the government's expectations in 1H14
as it struggled
to find any growth momentum, in common with a number of other
eurozone
countries. Fitch has revised down its near-term GDP growth
projections to just
0.4% in 2014 and 0.8% in 2015 in the latest review, down from
0.7% and 1.2%
previously. Continued high unemployment at 10.5% is also
weighing on economic
and fiscal prospects.
The on-going period of weak economic performance which started
from 2012
increases the uncertainty over medium-term growth prospects. The
French economy
is expected to grow less than the eurozone average this year for
the first time
in four years. The quantitative impact of recent structural
reforms is also
uncertain, and in Fitch's view does not appear sufficient to
reverse the trends
in long-term growth and competitiveness. Therefore, we believe
there are
downside risks to France's long-term growth potential.
In Fitch's view, the latest deviations from budget targets and
EU excessive
deficit procedure commitments weaken fiscal credibility. This is
the second time
the French government has postponed meeting the EU 3% headline
deficit threshold
since end-2012. This is despite the introduction of a High
Council of Public
Finances and new fiscal framework in France and the reinforced
EU policy
framework. The reaction of the European Commission to the
revised French targets
remains to be seen. The revised projections for larger fiscal
deficits are
largely explained by the weaker growth and inflation outlook and
technical
adjustments to tax credits, but France could nonetheless be
asked by the
Commission to adopt further reforms or additional fiscal
tightening in response.
However, Fitch does not expect any sanction or request by the
European
Commission to materially affect the path of France's debt
dynamics.
The creditworthiness of France is supported by the following
main factors:
France has a wealthy and diversified economy. It has a track
record of relative
macro-financial stability including low and stable inflation. It
also benefits
from moderate levels of household debt and a high household
savings rate.
Political stability is entrenched by strong and effective civil
and social
institutions.
While the current account balance has generally been on a
deteriorating trend
for the past 10 years due to France's loss of export market
share, at 1.3% of
GDP in 2013 the deficit is not excessive. Fitch projects the
deficit to
stabilise around current levels. However, France's net external
debt is
significantly higher than most rating peers.
Fitch judges financing risk to be low, reflecting an average
debt maturity of
seven years, low borrowing costs and strong financing
flexibility.
There is low risk from contingent liabilities. In recent years,
the financial
sector has been cleaning up its balance sheets, strengthening
funding,
liquidity, capital and leverage. The risks from the eurozone
crisis management
mechanism including the EFSF and ESM have also eased owing to
the actions of the
ECB and the on-going gradual economic recovery of the single
currency area.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The RWN reflects the following risk factors that may
individually or
collectively result in a downgrade of the ratings:
- The absence of a material improvement in the projected
trajectory of public
debt dynamics following the publication of the European
Commission's opinion on
France's 2015 budget will likely lead to a downgrade of the
ratings by one
notch. The Commission is due to publish its opinion on the
budget in November.
- In this context, Fitch will also review any new structural
reform measures
announced by the government up to the time of its next rating
review in December
to assess the extent of their potential impact on the outlook
for growth and
public debt dynamics.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a primary
surplus averaging 0.5%
of GDP over the next 10 years, trend real GDP growth averaging
1.5%, an average
effective interest rate of 2.7% and GDP deflator inflation of
1.5%. On the basis
of these assumptions, the debt-to-GDP ratio would peak at 99.7%
in 2017, before
edging back to 87.8% by 2023.
Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation,
such as that
experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Fitch also assumes the
gradual progress in
deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level
will continue;
key macroeconomic imbalances within the currency union will be
slowly unwound;
and eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy over the
medium term.
Fitch's projections for the French economy and public finances
are based on the
new European System of National and Regional Accounts (ESA 2010)
which replaced
ESA 1995 this year. The changes for example led to the decline
in GGGD to 92.2%
of GDP in 2013 from the previous 93.5% at the time of the June
rating review.
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action which is
different than
the original rating committee outcome.
