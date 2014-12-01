(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (Garanti) and its
domestic
subsidiaries on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). This follows an
announcement made
by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA; A-/ Stable) on 19
November 2014
that it intends to increase its stake in Garanti to 39.9% from
the current 25%.
At the same time, Fitch has revised down the Support Rating
Floors (SRF) of
Garanti, Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S. (Isbank) and Akbank T.A.S. -
all
privately-owned Turkish banks - to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. The
revision of the SRFs
reflects a reassessment of the Turkish sovereign's ability to
provide support to
the banks in foreign currency (FC). The SRF of Finansbank A.S.
was affirmed at
'BB-'. All other ratings of Isbank, Akbank and Finansbank,
including their
'BBB-' Long-term IDRs, are unaffected by this rating action.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATING, SUPPORT RATING,
NATIONAL RATING
OF GARANTI
The RWP on Garanti's ratings reflects Fitch's view that BBVA
will likely have a
high propensity to support Garanti following the increase in its
stake. This
view takes into account (i) BBVA's expected control of Garanti
(achieved through
its partnership with minority local shareholder Dogus Group) and
hence its
consolidation in BBVA's accounts; and (ii) the expected high
strategic
importance of Garanti for the group, in part reflected in the
significant
investment (EUR1.99bn) to be made in increasing BBVA's stake.
At the same time, Fitch expects to maintain a two-notch
differential between
BBVA's and Garanti's Long-term IDRs, after the RWP has been
resolved in the wake
of the stake increase. This reflects (i) BBVA's only minority
stake in Garanti;
(ii) Garanti's significant relative size, with its equity and
loan portfolio
equal, respectively, to 19% and 16% of those of BBVA at
end-3Q14; and (iii) the
initially limited integration of Garanti into the broader BBVA
group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATING, SUPPORT RATING,
NATIONAL RATING
OF GARANTI
Fitch expects to upgrade Garanti's ratings following the
increase of BBVA's
stake, currently expected in 1H15. Garanti's Long-term IDRs will
likely be
upgraded by one notch to 'BBB'.
Garanti's Long-term local currency rating could be upgraded by a
further notch
to 'BBB+' if over time BBVA's commitment to Garanti is confirmed
through a track
record of support, greater integration and continued high
strategic importance.
However, Garanti's Long-term foreign currency rating could only
be upgraded
further if Turkey's Country Ceiling of 'BBB' is also upgraded.
From the 'BBB' level, Garanti's Long-term IDRs could be
downgraded if (i) BBVA
is downgraded; (ii) Garanti becomes less strategically important
for BBVA; or
(iii) (specific to Garanti's Long-term foreign currency IDR)
Turkey's Country
Ceiling is downgraded. However, Fitch would view each of these
scenarios as
unlikely.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - GARANTI SUBSIDIARIES
The RWP on the ratings of Garanti Faktoring and Garanti Finansal
Kiralama
reflects Fitch's expectation they will continue to be aligned
with Garanti
following the expected upgrade of the parent.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The downward revision of the SRFs of Garanti, Isbank and Akbank
reflects a
reassessment of the Turkish sovereign's ability to provide
support to these
banks in FC. This reflects the growing and sizable FC wholesale
funding of the
three banks and the moderate FC reserves of the sovereign.
At end-3Q14, Fitch estimates that the three banks' combined FC
non-deposit
liabilities (excluding amounts owed to other Turkish banks)
comprised USD51bn.
The banks' short-term FC liquidity positions are reasonable as
FC liquidity
(defined as cash, short-term placements in foreign banks,
unpledged government
FC securities, placements in the Central Bank's reserve option
mechanism and net
receivables under FC swaps) provided 75%-90% coverage of
short-term FC
non-deposit liabilities. Fitch's base case expectation is for
Turkish banks to
retain access to FC wholesale funding and to be able to roll
over existing
liabilities on largely favourable terms. This expectation is
reflected in the
banks' 'bbb-' Viability Ratings.
However, in an extreme scenario involving a prolonged closure of
FC wholesale
markets for Turkish banks, Fitch believes the ability of the
Turkish sovereign
to provide FC support to the banking sector could be
constrained. At end-3Q14,
Fitch estimates the total FC wholesale liabilities (long- and
short-term) of
Garanti, Isbank and Akbank, net of available FC liquidity (as
defined above), at
USD28bn, and those of the banking sector as a whole at
USD40bn-50bn. In Fitch's
view, this is a sizable amount relative to the Central Bank's FC
reserves,
which, net of funds placed by banks under the reserve option
mechanism,
comprised about USD80bn. Fitch believes foreign-owned banks
could also represent
a source of significant claims on the Central Bank's FC
reserves, as parent
institutions would likely expect subsidiaries to utilise
available domestic FC
funding before providing support.
The affirmation of Finansbank's SRF at 'BB-' reflects the bank's
already lower
level of wholesale funding, the small size of the bank relative
to its peers and
its moderate FC non-deposit funding (about USD2bn, net of
available FC
liquidity).
The 'BB-' SRFs of the four banks reflect (i) Fitch's view of the
high propensity
of the authorities to provide support, in case of need; and (ii)
the sovereign's
fairly strong ability to provide support in local currency,
including capital
support, as reflected in its 'BBB' Long-term local currency IDR
and moderate
levels of government debt.
The SRFs of Turkey's systemically important banks were affirmed
at 'BBB-' on 24
November 2014 (see 'Fitch Affirms 3 State-Owned Turkish Banks'
available at
www.fitchratings.com).
RATING SENSITIVITIES- SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Fitch expects to withdraw Garanti's SRF following the increase
in BBVA's stake,
as institutional support will become the more likely source of
external support
for the bank. Fitch does not assign SRFs to banks whose IDRs are
driven by
institutional support.
The SRFs of Isbank, Akbank and Finansbank could be downgraded if
either (i) the
Turkish sovereign is downgraded; (ii) the FC positions of the
banks, or more
generally Turkey's external finances, deteriorate considerably,
or (iii) Fitch
believes the sovereign's propensity to support the banks has
reduced. The
introduction of bank resolution legislation in Turkey aimed at
limiting
sovereign support for failed banks could negatively impact
Fitch's view of
support propensity, and hence the banks' SRs and SRFs; however,
Fitch does not
expect this in the short term.
Upgrades of the banks' SRFs are unlikely unless there is a
marked strengthening
of the sovereign's ability to support the banks in FC.
The rating actions are as follows:
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.:
Long-term foreign currency (FC) and local currency (LC) IDRs of
'BBB-' placed on
RWP
Short-term FC and LC IDRs of 'F3' placed on RWP
National Long-term rating of 'AA+(tur)' placed on RWP
Support Rating of '3' placed on RWP
Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB-' from ''BB+'
Viability Rating of 'bbb-' unaffected
Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB-', placed on RWP
Garanti Faktoring A.S. and Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S.:
Long-term FC and LC IDR of 'BBB-' placed on RWP
Short-term FC and LC IDR of 'F3' placed on RWP
Support rating of '2' affirmed
National Long-term rating of 'AA+(tur)' placed on RWP
Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S., Akbank T.A.S.
Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB-' from 'BB+'
All other ratings unaffected
Finansbank A.S.
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB-'
All other ratings unaffected
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GV
+ 44 203 530 1464
Secondary Analyst
Keranka Dimitova
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1223
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7
495 956 99 01,
Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
